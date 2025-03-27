NIXI’s Digital Drive: Strengthening India’s Internet Infrastructure, Security, and Inclusion

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) has been at the forefront of India’s digital evolution, playing a crucial role in enhancing the country’s internet infrastructure. From managing the allocation of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses through IRINN to administering the.IN the domain and expanding Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) across India, NIXI continues to drive connectivity, security, and digital inclusion.

In an exclusive interview, Devesh Tyagi, CEO, NIXI highlights the organisation’s latest initiatives, including its efforts to strengthen India’s cybersecurity framework through the NIXI SSL CA project, its commitment to a multilingual internet via BhashaNet and how NIXI’s initiatives are shaping the digital future of India, ensuring affordability, resilience, and inclusivity in the online ecosystem.



What role does IRINN play in supporting India’s growing internet infrastructure, and how many IP addresses have been allocated by NIXI so far?

IRINN is providing allocation and registration services of Internet Protocol addresses IPv4 & IPv6 throughout the country. We are currently the globally number one in the deployment of IPv6 addresses. Our coverage is over 80% which is a significant achievement. To popularise IPv6 in the country, NIXI is giving IPv6 for free with every IPv4 block. The advantage of IPv6 is that it is more secure than IPv4. Over 14.83 billion IPv6 addresses and 10.50 million IPv4 addresses have been allocated.

How has NIXI contributed to the digital identity of businesses and individuals in India through the .IN domain, and what is its target for domain registrations?

NIXI administers the .IN a country-code top-level domain (ccTLD), providing a unique digital identity for businesses and individuals in India. The .IN domain has become a preferred choice for entities operating within the Indian digital landscape. Recently, .IN domain registrations have surpassed 4.1 million, with a targeted milestone of 5 million shortly. This milestone underscores the growing trust and adoption of the .IN domain among Indian users.

How do NIXI’s Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) improve internet service quality, affordability, and cyber resilience across India?

NIXI’s Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) play a crucial role in improving internet service quality, affordability, and cyber resilience across India by facilitating local traffic exchange among ISPs, content providers, and enterprises.

NIXI operates a network of Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) across India, facilitating the efficient routing of domestic internet traffic. By enabling local peering among Internet Service Providers (ISPs), our IXPs significantly reduce latency, enhance service quality, and lower bandwidth costs. As of the financial year 2023-24, NIXI has established 77 internet exchanges nationwide, contributing to improved internet affordability and resilience across the country.

What is the significance of the NIXI SSL CA project with the Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) in reducing reliance on foreign SSL providers in India?

In collaboration with the Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA), NIXI is in the process of establishing a new division for certifying authority services, including the issuance of SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificates, Digital Signature Certificates (DSC), and e-Sign services. This initiative aims to enhance digital security and reduce dependence on foreign SSL providers by offering domestically issued certificates. By providing these services within India, we aim to ensure data sovereignty, bolster user trust, and promote secure online transactions.

How does NIXI promote Universal Acceptance (UA) and multilingual internet accessibility through initiatives like BhashaNet and the upcoming Universal Acceptance Day event?

NIXI has taken the lead in advancing Universal Acceptance (UA), ensuring that all domain names and email addresses, regardless of script or length, are recognised and function seamlessly across the internet. The BhashaNet Initiative supports a multilingual internet, enabling .भारत domains in 22 regional languages. MeitY/NIXI successfully launched the BhashaNet portal last year’s Universal Acceptance Day. The portal is designed to establish a multilingual internet environment, where website names and email addresses can be accessed in local languages.