SailPoint unveils Harbor Pilot: AI-powered agents transforming identity security

SailPoint announced SailPoint Harbor Pilot, a set of AI agents designed to help identity teams work smarter, respond faster, and secure their organisations more efficiently. Unveiled at the Gartner® Identity & Access Management Summit in London, Harbor Pilot automates identity security tasks, simplifies workflow creation, and provides AI-driven insights through conversational prompts, reducing administrative burden and improving security posture.

In addition, SailPoint also announced that the company anticipates that it will soon extend identity security to manage and secure AI agents as a new identity type that enterprises are struggling to properly govern. As enterprises increasingly adopt AI-driven systems, AI agents are an emerging category of digital identities that must be actively managed and secured. According to a recent SailPoint survey, a significant majority of respondents, 82%, reported that their organisations are utilising AI agents today.

Meeting a growing need for AI-powered identity security

Security teams today face an expanding threat landscape, increasing identity complexity, and a shortage of skilled professionals. However, many security teams are understaffed and remain bogged down with manual workflows, fragmented systems, and complex identity data. The challenge is further intensified by the sheer volume of information identity teams handle, making it difficult to quickly locate the right information. Harbor Pilot streamlines this process by enabling teams to search and retrieve identity insights in real-time using conversational prompts—no complex queries or manual searching required.

SailPoint Harbor Pilot serves as a force multiplier, enabling security teams to:

Quickly access documentation: Security professionals need rapid access to identity security documentation across multiple products and platforms. Harbor Pilot Documentation Q&A provides rapid, AI-driven responses, delivering relevant documentation with source links. This significantly reduces time spent searching through technical resources, allowing teams to resolve issues faster and enforce best practices more effectively.

Design powerful workflows faster: Creating identity security workflows is often complex, involving multiple triggers, actions, and operators. The Harbor Pilot Workflows Generator simplifies this process by allowing teams to describe their needs using conversational prompts, and AI will generate optimised workflows with recommendations. This feature helps teams save time, minimise errors, and align security operations with business objectives.

These capabilities can reduce inefficiencies and risk and allow teams to focus on high-impact security strategies rather than repetitive administrative tasks. And this is just the beginning—SailPoint will continue to innovate and expects to bring new Harbor Pilot AI agents to market, helping enterprises address additional use cases and stay ahead in the evolving identity security landscape.

“The traditional approach to identity governance – relying on static policies and manual oversight – can’t keep up with today’s enterprise complexity,” said Matt Mills, President, SailPoint. “To keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital landscape, organisations need a modern, AI-driven solution that can swiftly adapt and scale to handle a growing range of identity types and the fast pace of digital change. Our goal is to empower security teams to move from a reactive stance to one that is proactive and predictive.”

This latest innovation builds on SailPoint’s long-standing investment in AI. Since 2017, SailPoint has embedded AI into its platform to enhance identity security through enhanced detection, improved decision making, increased operational efficiency, scalability, and adaptability. The company’s most recent advancements include Application Onboarding and GenAI-powered entitlement descriptions, which further automate identity security tasks, improving business efficiency.

Expanding identity security to protect AI agents

According to Gartner, “Today’s AI models perform tasks such as generating text, but these are ‘prompted’ — the AI isn’t acting by itself. That is about to change with agentic AI, or AI with agency. By 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, up from less than 1% in 2024, enabling 15% of day-to-day work decisions to be made autonomously.” With AI-driven decision-making accelerating, enterprises must ensure that AI agents adhere to the same security and compliance standards as human and machine identities. But securing AI agents is just one piece of the puzzle—organisations need a unified approach to managing all identity types. SailPoint Atlas provides a single pane of glass to manage human, machine, and AI identities, enhancing visibility, augmenting compliance, and reducing risk with AI-driven automation. With Agent Identity Security, SailPoint extends its leadership in identity security, helping enterprises proactively manage emerging risks while scaling securely.

We anticipate that SailPoint’s upcoming Agent Identity Security capabilities will enable organisations to:

Manage the lifecycle of AI agents with automated identity governance

Enforce access certifications to prevent unauthorised access and security risks