Deloitte India and Zoho forge a strategic alliance to drive digital transformation for mid-market and enterprise firms

Deloitte India and Zoho forge a strategic alliance to drive digital transformation for mid-market and enterprise firms

News
By Express Computer
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) has announced a strategic alliance with Zoho, a leading global technology company. This alliance is anticipated to accelerate digital transformation for mid-market and enterprise firms in India.

Currently, enterprises face multiple challenges, from rigid, complex legacy systems to time-intensive digital adoption cycles that hinder innovation and growth. With Deloitte India’s deep industry expertise and Zoho’s cloud-based solutions, the alliance aims to dismantle these barriers by delivering tailored, high-impact solutions that streamline operations, drive productivity, and unlock new avenues for growth.

The collaboration will focus on providing a range of specific business solutions for sectors such as healthcare, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), e-commerce, and more. This will be enabled by Zoho’s comprehensive suite of 55+ interconnected applications. These include flagship application suites such as Zoho’s finance and operations suite (accounting, travel and expense management, payroll management and inventory management solutions), CX suite (marketing, sales and customer service solutions), Zoho Analytics (business intelligence) and Zoho Creator (low-code platform for custom development and integration).

Speaking on the alliance, Vinay Prabhakar, Deloitte South Asia Sales and Alliance leader, said, “The power of collaboration lies in its ability to drive meaningful transformation. As businesses navigate an increasingly digital landscape, they require agile, scalable, and future-ready solutions. Our alliance with Zoho represents a commitment to co-creating tailored solutions that help enterprises modernise operations and drive long-term success. By combining Deloitte’s strategic advisory expertise with Zoho’s cloud-based technologies, we look forward to helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, enhance efficiency, and build resilience for the future.”

“Enterprises operate with unique, well-defined processes that are integral to their success. Streamlining such elaborate workflows requires solutions that are flexible and customisable. The platform capabilities of our cloud portfolio—powered by low-code, no-code, and pro-code options—along with Deloitte India’s industry expertise, allow for quicker creation of bespoke solutions across sectors. This approach not only ensures operational efficiency but also empowers businesses to achieve speedy ROI and scale effectively. We look forward to this collaboration,” said Bishan Singh, Head – Channel Ecosystem, Zoho.

Through industry-specific solution development and joint go-to-market strategies, Deloitte India and Zoho will empower enterprises to embrace digital transformation with confidence, delivering measurable value while augmenting efficiency and long-term resilience in a rapidly evolving business environment.

