CIO / CISO movement in January 2019

As we’ve just plunged into 2019, Express Computer brings you the preeminent movements within the enterprise tech world.

Kirloskar Capital

Mridul Sharma joins as COO of Kirloskar Capital, after having worked as EVP – Head Technology, for over a decade at IndusInd Bank. He will be reporting to the CEO, Vimal Bhandari.

Conventionally, the COO role also involves finance, administration, etc. However, in today’s world, the focus is to use digital to be a key differentiator in the marketplace and Mridul’s role will exactly be that. He will be overlooking the digital enablement of the front end and the backend of the NBFC business.

NSE

Shiv Kumar Bhasin joins NSE as Chief Technology & Operations Officer

Shiv Kumar Bhasin, who till recently was the global CTO of State Bank of India (Asia’s largest bank), has joined NSE as the Chief Technology & Operations Officer. Bhasin will report directly to Vikram Limaye, Managing Director & CEO of NSE.

Bhasin, a lateral hire in State Bank of India, was instrumental in bringing about a huge digital transformation of the bank. He played a key role in the transformation of the bank by actively leveraging emerging technologies such as Blockchain, IoT, RPA and AI.

Shiv Kumar Bhasin holds an M.Tech from IIT, Delhi and also is on the advisory board for Gartner, Oracle, and Experian Data Quality.

Pidilite Industries

Mayur Danait has been appointed as CIO, Pidilite Industries. He will operate from Mumbai, the corporate headquarters.

Danait served for 9 years as the CIO. At Lupin, Danait played a decisive role in modernizing IT – ERP, Analytics, Manufacturing Automation, IT Infrastructure, and IT Security domains.

With him at the helm, Lupin adopted cloud and next-generation technologies such as IoT and RPA.

Danait holds an MBA in Operations from IIM Lucknow and a B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Bombay.

Wipro

Another major appointment, Sunil Varkey has joined Symantec as CTO & Security Strategist- Emerging Region. He will be based in Dubai. Prior to this appointment, Varkey has served at Wipro as VP & CISO. He has over 23 years of leadership experience specialised in various domains of information security with corporates in banking, telecom, IT\ITES, and manufacturing.

Sridhar Govardhan has taken over as CISO, Wipro. He was promoted from, GM – Cyber Security to Chief Information Security Officer at Wipro Limited. Sridhar replaces Sunil Varkey, who was the CISO at Wipro for about 6 years.

