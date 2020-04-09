COVID-19: How Are AppViewX and TechChefs Coping Up?

Read Article

AppViewX is revolutionizing the way NetOps and DevSecOps teams deliver services to enterprise IT. The AppViewX platform is a modular, low-code software application that enables the Automation and Orchestration of Network Infrastructure and Certificate Management using an intuitive, context-aware, visual workflow.

It quickly and easily translates business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce costs. AppViewX customers are among the world’s most demanding Fortune 1000 organizations in financial services and banking, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, and high tech. Today, AppViewX automates NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps for five of the top ten global commercial banks, four of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers.

To quote Anand Purusothaman – Founder and CTO, AppViewX: The unexpected COVID-19 has taken the world by surprise bringing every activity to a grinding halt. It is a testing time for corporates for its crisis preparedness and business continuity.

At AppViewX, we thankfully had a business continuity plan which we quickly swung into action without any lag time. Ours is a virtually connected organization with teams working across multiple geographies and across time zones. Our investment made in cloud-based services, virtual services; video conferencing has helped us run the business productively.

Even before the lockdown came into force, we mandated a work from home model across all our local offices. We also made video calls mandatory for all leadership calls and key meetings to stay connected and conduct business as usual. Leadership has been frequently communicating to all employees to keep the spirits up and move forward in a progress and creative manner. Security was always a consideration, hence multi-factor authentication, hardened and encrypted devices, secure access and various other measures are already in place. As a team, we have done as much as possible to ensure teams are well equipped and are adapting to the new normal.

TechChefs was founded in 2015 by 5 like-minded professionals, 2 of them being serial entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Bangalore, their main focus is on Product Engineering. TechChefs also provides services in Data Analytics, Mobile Apps Development, Cloud Solutions, and Product Testing. With a current headcount of 300, TechChefs been consistently recorded a 100% year-on-year growth since its inception.

When asked about their coping up strategy, Vikram Pawar: Co-Founder and CEO, TechChefs says: “The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown life completely out of gear. These are testing times for every one of us around the world. As a responsible and people-friendly organization, needless to say, while we have also asked all our employees to work from home we have harnessed the power of technology to ensure that we stay connected not only among ourselves but also with our clients thereby ensuring business continuity.

Recognising the challenges that come with remote working, we have ensured all our employees are equipped with the necessary IT infrastructure, seamless internet connectivity, video and audio calling applications. As the product engineering partner for many global Fortune 500 companies, delivering software in the most secure manner becomes a priority. In view of this we have ensured all our employees IT infrastructures are secured with the latest updates and patches, thereby eliminating the risk associated with BYOD (Bring Your Own Device).

We are making all possible efforts to keep our clients updated through video calls and keep updating them about the progress of projects and work; internal leadership messaging to our employees; reimbursing broadband bills for all our employees and a host of other initiatives. One significant and unique initiative that we have done is procuring Insurance cover, exclusively for COVID-19 for all of our 315 employees with a cover of Rs. 5 Lakhs for each employee. This is in addition to the Group Health Insurance that we have procured for our employees.

To make this entire exercise less exertive and stressful of being clamped down at home, we are encouraging our employees to post pictures of the fun element of working from home in an effort to break the monotony. We are urging our employees to connect with one another through social mediums, bond with one another and share lighter moments. From a corporate standpoint,. As an employee-friendly organization, we continue to drive the “spot award” initiative with much more zeal to recognize the commitment and passion of our employees”.

