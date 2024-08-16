AI, gig work, and the great equaliser: Opportunities for underserved communities 

By Deepak Malkani, Co-Founder, IndusGuru

Artificial intelligence and the gig economy are coming together to create new opportunities for underserved communities—more so now than ever. This powerful combination can bridge economic disparities by opening accessible job opportunities to millions traditionally excluded from the mainstream economy.

The promise of AI and gig work

The gig economy—characterised by short-term contracts or freelance work—has reshaped the employment landscape with flexibility and numerous opportunities for people to monetize their skills. The global gig economy is valued at $1.4 trillion and is experiencing exponential growth, with 39% of the American workforce already involved in freelance work. The gig economy in India is likely to grow 17% annually in the next five years. At the same time, AI is rewriting how industries work and is expected to create millions of jobs in the coming years.

The broader impact of AI goes beyond automation, it creates new avenues for work, particularly within the gig economy. AI and gig work presents an unprecedented opportunity to underserved communities where traditional job prospects are few, if any. These technologies democratise participation in work, making it possible for any person, regardless of geographic location, educational background, or socioeconomic standing, to join the global workforce. For example, platforms that use AI to match freelancers with job opportunities have made it easier for individuals from rural areas to find work that aligns with their skills. Similarly on a global scale, a design or technology specialist sitting in India, can provide services to clients anywhere in the world

Breaking down barriers

For generations, underserved communities have had to contend with towering barriers to employment: lack of access to education, resources, and networks. AI-driven platforms and gig work models help dismantle these barriers by connecting individuals directly with job opportunities. Online marketplaces, supported by AI, enable workers to showcase their skills, build portfolios, and attract clients, all without the need for traditional credentials or networks.

Flexible gig-working has the potential to be a game changer in the non-profit and development sectors. By utilizing specialized and experienced talent on a flexible basis, these organizations can effectively tackle the challenges of scaling up and enhancing their social impact.

How platforms can empower communities

While AI and gig work offer considerable opportunities, the role of digital platforms cannot be understated. These platforms act as intermediaries, connecting workers with employers and facilitating the exchange of services. They are the infrastructure on which the gig economy thrives, and their design and policies greatly influence the inclusivity of this new economic model.

A growing trend in many countries is the aging workforce and population. As life spans increase and career spans decrease, more experienced professionals may find themselves excluded from or opting out of permanent positions well before the traditional retirement age of 60. This presents an opportunity to provide access to work through online professional freelancer platforms, allowing these qualified individuals to continue contributing their expertise.

IndusGuru, for example, is one such platform that connects freelance business experts and consultants with organizations seeking specialised skills. With a diverse pool of talent with corporate experience in Strategy, Finance, Technology, HR and Operations, platforms like IndusGuru play a significant role in making the gig economy work for underserved communities.

Challenges and considerations

Although the prospect looks promising, several challenges need to be addressed to fully realize the benefits of AI and gig work for underserved communities. One of the most pressing concerns is the digital divide. Access to the internet and digital tools is still limited in many parts of India, particularly rural areas. Unless this gap is bridged, it is most likely that the advantages of AI and gig work will elude the very people who are supposed to benefit from them most.

Additionally, there are concerns about job security and income stability in the gig economy. While gig work offers flexibility, it often comes without the benefits and protections associated with traditional employment. This lack of security can be particularly challenging for workers in underserved communities who may already face financial instability. Policymakers and platform operators must work together to develop frameworks that ensure fair compensation, benefits, and protections for gig workers.

Conclusion

AI and gig work hold tremendous potential as global economy equalizers—opening up yet unexplored new opportunities for underserved communities to participate in and benefit from the digital age. However, realizing this potential requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders—government, industry, and digital platforms.

As we move forward, it is essential to ensure that these opportunities are not just available but accessible to everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic status. The goal should be to create a sustainable and inclusive gig economy that empowers individuals and transforms communities, making the future of work truly equitable.