Freedom to fly paperless: IndiGo commemorates Independence Day with the launch of Electronic Flight Folder for enhanced operations
On the occasion of Independence Day, IndiGo is proud to announce the launch of Electronic Flight Folder (EFF) marking a significant advancement in enhancing safety and operational efficiency across the airline. The iPad-based application – Aviobook, replaces traditional paper processes and provides pilots with real-time access to critical flight information, including weather updates, flight plans, and operational notices. This transition to a digital platform not only reduces the environmental impact by eliminating paper use but also streamlines pre-flight preparations, enabling better on-time performance and enhanced weather preparation.
Capt. Ashim Mittra, Senior Vice President – Flight Operations, IndiGo, commented, “We are thrilled to be the first airline in India to use the Electronic Flight Folder (EFF). The implementation of EFF marks a significant milestone in our journey towards digital transformation and a paperless cockpit. Our pilots will now have access to real-time information and tools that will enable them to make better-informed decisions, streamline operations, and contribute to our sustainability goals. I would like to extend my gratitude to the DGCA, Aviobook, and all the teams who have worked tirelessly on this project to make it a reality.”
Aviobook, developed by pilots and with more than a decade of experience under the Thales Group, sets itself apart with its integration capabilities and extensive user-driven functionalities. The introduction of Aviobook is not merely a technological upgrade but a transformative leap forward for IndiGo and the broader aviation industry.
Key benefits and features:
• Pilots currently handle up to 50-60 sheets of paper per flight. Digitizing operational flight documents will significantly reduce pre-flight preparation time and enable more efficient flight planning and operations.
• The transition towards a paperless cockpit will save over 20 million pages of paper each year and enable better fuel management contributing to lower carbon emmissions, reinforcing IndiGo’s commitment to sustainability and operational excellence.
• Aviobook facilitates seamless communication between pilots and operations control. Real-time updates of flight documentation and the ability to share crucial information like weather and fuel instantly will enhance responsiveness to dynamic situations, ensuring smoother operations and better decision-making.