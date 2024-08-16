Robo Advisors transforming the asset and wealth management industry 

By Rakesh Kamath, Sr Product Manager, Publicis Sapient

Robo advisors are catalysing a radical transformation in the asset and wealth management industry. By leveraging sophisticated algorithms and minimal human intervention, these digital platforms are democratising financial planning services. They offer a gamut of services including investment management, retirement planning, and tax optimization, thereby making financial advice both accessible and affordable.

The emergence of robo advisors

Robo advisors, AI-driven financial consultants, utilize algorithms to automate portfolio management with minimal human intervention, providing cost-effective financial advice. The accelerated growth of Robo-Advisors’ assets under management is noteworthy. Their rise can be primarily attributed to technological advancements, increasing demand for economical financial services, and evolving investor preferences.

Operating mechanism of robo advisors

Robo advisors employ complex algorithms and machine learning models to create and manage investment portfolios. They collect information regarding clients’ financial objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, and personal data through online questionnaires. This data is then used to design a customized investment portfolio, predominantly composed of low-cost ETFs and index funds.

Market growth and trends

The robo advisory market has experienced significant growth in recent years. The robo-advisory is still distant from gaining profits and acceptance. The market is anticipated to continue growing at an annual growth rate of 8.06% from 2024 to 2027, resulting in a projected total AUM of US$2,274.00 billion by the end of 2027. By the end of 2027, the total AUM is estimated to be around US$2,274.00 billion. Factors driving this growth include increasing awareness, technological advancements, and the rising demand for cost-effective investment solutions.

Trends are shaping the future of the robo advisory industry:

Artificial intelligence and machine learning: Enhanced AI and machine learning capabilities are improving the sophistication and accuracy of robo advisors, allowing for more precise investment strategies. These technologies enable better prediction models, risk management, and portfolio optimization.

Customisation: Platforms are increasingly focusing on providing highly customized financial solutions, catering to specific client needs and preferences. Personalized financial advice, even through automated platforms, is becoming a key differentiator in the market.

Integration with traditional services: More traditional financial institutions are integrating robo advisory services to offer a comprehensive range of investment options. This trend is leading to a more seamless client experience, where investors can benefit from both automated and human advice.

Expansion into new markets: Robo advisors are expanding their reach into emerging markets, tapping into a growing base of tech-savvy investors. These markets present a significant growth opportunity, as they often have a younger population eager to adopt new financial technologies.

Types of robo-advisory:

The robo-advisory platform is categorized into four type – Automated / Auto-pilot investments, direct plans, goal based advisory and full service based advisory.

In Auto-pilot mode, the robo-advisors create packages, and the investors must select, and rest is managed by the robo-advisor.

Direct Plan-based robo-advisors allow you low-cost direct plan offer with some fintech(s) also providing zero commission service. These are both DIY and choice based.

Goal-based advisory is structured around asset allocation based on the goals of the investor with time.

Full-service based robo-advisory which is currently more widely popular asks a detailed questionnaire to identify your risk appetite, financial goals, saving and spending pattern and current asset liabilities. It also provides tax-loss based strategies and manage the investors liquidity.

The platform continuously monitors and rebalances the portfolio to align with the client’s goals and market conditions. This automated approach ensures that investments remain diversified and risk-adjusted without requiring the client to make frequent manual adjustments. Additionally, robo advisors often employ tax-loss harvesting strategies to minimize tax liabilities for their clients, further enhancing the overall investment experience.

Advantages of robo advisors

1. Cost efficiency: Robo advisors are more affordable than traditional financial advisors due to lower operational costs. This cost structure is appealing to younger investors or those with smaller portfolios.

2. Accessibility: Low account minimums make robo advisors accessible to those with limited capital, democratizing financial services and shifting away from traditional wealth management’s exclusivity.

3. Transparency: Clear and transparent fee structures eliminate hidden costs, building trust and simplifying the investment process.

4. Convenience: Clients can manage investments online or via mobile apps, providing flexibility and real-time monitoring, ensuring they are always informed about their financial status.

5. Personalisation: Robo advisors use advanced algorithms to offer personalized investment strategies tailored to individual needs and preferences, ensuring a unique investment experience.

Challenges and limitations

1. Limited human interaction: The absence of human advisors can be a drawback for investors who prefer personalized advice and real-time interaction.

2. Algorithm dependence: Robo advisors rely on the accuracy of their algorithms, which can be challenged by market anomalies or unexpected events, potentially leading to suboptimal investment decisions. Continuous improvement of these algorithms is essential.

3. Complex financial needs: High-net-worth individuals or those with complex financial situations may require services beyond what robo advisors can provide, such as specialized tax or estate planning.

Impact on traditional financial advisors

The rise of robo advisors has led traditional financial advisors to incorporate digital tools and robo advisory services into their offerings to stay competitive. Hybrid models that combine automated platforms with human advisors are gaining popularity, providing clients the best of both worlds.

Regulatory considerations

With the growth of robo advisors, regulatory scrutiny is also on the rise. Compliance with regulations related to transparency, fiduciary responsibility, and data security is essential to maintain investor trust and protect client assets.

Future outlook

Robo advisors are redefining the asset and wealth management industry by making investment services more accessible, affordable, and efficient. The hybrid robo advisory sub-segment of the global robo advisory market is anticipated to surpass $31,413.0 million by 2028. Despite their challenges, the future of robo advisors appears bright, with increasing technological advancements and greater adoption by investors. The elegance of robo-advisory lies in its ability to provide refined, introspective, and customised asset and wealth management solutions that are easily actionable with a simple tap on a mobile app.

Welcome to the inspiring new world of Robo-advisory WealthTech. Your time is now!