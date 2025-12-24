Balancing AI-enhanced threats with AI-powered defense

By Chandra Prakash Suryawanshi, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

The cybersecurity landscape is undergoing a seismic transformation. Artificial intelligence has emerged as the ultimate double-edged sword—simultaneously empowering defenders with unprecedented capabilities while democratizing sophisticated attack methods for cybercriminals.

Perhaps the most alarming development in the AI era is how dramatically it has lowered the barriers to entry for cybercriminals. Historically, sophisticated cyberattacks required specialized technical expertise, extensive research, and significant time investment. Nation-state level capabilities were beyond the reach of average cybercriminals. AI has shattered these barriers.

Attack Automation and Acceleration

AI-powered tools enable adversaries to automate nearly every phase of the attack lifecycle, from reconnaissance to execution. What once took months can now be accomplished in hours or even minutes. CrowdStrike reports that AI-driven attacks have pushed breakout times—the period between initial compromise and lateral movement—to under an hour in many cases, leaving security teams with increasingly narrow windows to respond.

The sophistication of AI-driven social engineering represents perhaps the most dangerous evolution in attack techniques. AI’s ability to scrape and analyze public data from social media, corporate websites, and other sources enables the creation of hyper-personalized phishing campaigns that are nearly indistinguishable from legitimate communications. An example of that is the deepfake technology, allowing AI-generated audio and video that convincingly impersonate individuals. High-profile incidents have already demonstrated the financial impact: deepfake fraud cases have resulted in losses exceeding $25.6 million in individual incidents, with attackers using AI-generated voice recordings to authorize fraudulent wire transfers or manipulate sensitive business decisions.

Beyond conventional cybercrime, AI is reshaping the landscape of state-sponsored cyber warfare and espionage. Nation-states are leveraging AI not just as an advisor but as an active executor of cyber operations.

Combating AI with AI

The most effective way to build resilience against AI-powered attacks is increasingly AI-powered defense. Organizations are deploying machine learning models specifically designed to detect and counter AI-generated threats.

These systems can identify the subtle signatures of AI-generated content, detect deepfakes through inconsistency analysis, and recognize the patterns characteristic of automated reconnaissance or attack sequences.

The Path Forward: Effective Defense Strategies

However, successfully navigating the AI arms race in cybersecurity requires organizations to address fundamental strategic imperatives across technology, process, and people dimensions.

1. Adopt AI-Native Security Platforms

Organizations should prioritize security solutions with AI capabilities built natively into their architecture rather than bolted on as afterthoughts. These platforms should provide continuous monitoring, real-time threat detection, automated response capabilities, and integration across endpoint, network, cloud, and identity protection domains.

2. Implement Continuous Security Assessments

Static security postures are inadequate against adaptive AI-powered threats. Organizations must implement continuous security assessment programs that regularly evaluate vulnerabilities, test defenses against AI-powered attack techniques, validate detection capabilities, and measure response effectiveness.

3. Develop Comprehensive Incident Response Plans

Incident response planning must evolve to address AI-specific threats. Plans should account for the speed of AI-powered attacks, include procedures for identifying and responding to deepfakes and AI-generated content, establish clear escalation paths, and define recovery procedures that address both technical and trust restoration elements.

4. Leverage Third-Party AI Security Solutions

Organizations should evaluate and adopt best-of-breed solutions for specific use cases—AI-powered threat detection, automated incident response, vulnerability management, identity protection, and cloud security posture management.

Some examples of these are:

Identity Theft Detection: AI correlates identity information across multiple data sources to detect synthetic identity fraud and machine learning identifies credential stuffing attacks and account creation abuse.

Behavioural Biometrics and Authentication: AI analyzes user behaviour patterns including typing rhythm, mouse movements, touchscreen interactions, and navigation patterns for continuous authentication.

Bot Detection: AI distinguishes legitimate users from malicious bots, scrapers, and automated attacks; Behavioural analysis identifies bot-like patterns including repetitive actions, superhuman speeds, and coordinated activities.

5. Invest in Threat Intelligence

Understanding the evolving AI threat landscape requires access to current, actionable threat intelligence. Organizations should participate in information sharing communities, subscribe to threat intelligence services that track AI-powered attack trends, and integrate threat intelligence into their security operations to inform defensive priorities.

6. Test Defenses Against AI Threats

Regular red team exercises should specifically include AI-powered attack scenarios—deepfake attacks, AI-generated phishing campaigns, and automated exploitation attempts. These exercises help organizations identify gaps in their defenses and provide opportunities for teams to practice responding to AI-specific threats.

Embracing AI Responsibly

The arms race will continue to accelerate. New attack techniques will emerge, and defense mechanisms will evolve. The organizations that thrive will be those that view this not as a purely technical challenge but as a holistic transformation requiring leadership commitment, cultural adaptation, foundational security discipline, and strategic AI investment.

In this new era, cybersecurity is no longer about building higher walls—it’s about matching intelligence with intelligence, speed with speed, and adaptation with adaptation. The AI arms race has begun, and the stakes have never been higher.