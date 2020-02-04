Cutting costs using remote tech support

Read Article

By Oldřich Müller

Let’s be honest. Business in today’s marketplace is IT dependent. And while technology is critical to internal and external operations, it’s expensive. What if there was a way to harness the power of technology, even as it works for us to cut the cost of doing business? There is. Now is the time for a frank discussion about remote tech support options and how they are leading the way to unparalleled success for businesses around the globe.

The shift to remote work

If you aren’t working remotely now, it’s likely you will soon. Several studies in the UK and US suggest that half their workforces will work remotely by the end of this year. While this trend began with startups, today’s forward-thinking SMBs and large companies are allowing their employees to work from wherever they want. It’s important to note that this shift is quickly catching on in emerging economies as well. The irrefutable truth is that remote working not only ensures happier employees, it also results in substantial cost savings for businesses.

The reality of IT maintenance costs

The most obvious savings to businesses that choose the remote work model is in real estate as employees work from home, cafes, or co-working spaces. There is, however, another less obvious source of savings that must be central to this discussion. That is the very real—and potentially massive—savings to be had by utilizing remote access apps to cut the high cost of IT maintenance.

Every year, businesses spend thousands of dollars on IT maintenance. According to AMR Research, an SMB spends 6.4% of its revenue on IT expenses. This figure sounds perfectly reasonable until we look beyond initial purchase costs. A whopping 80% of total IT costs are spent after the initial purchase, according to a report by research firm Gartner. That means that companies commit the large majority of their IT expenditures solely to IT support and maintenance. Further, Gartner reported firms spend an average of $700 per user per month on IT. The good news is, there is another option. Remote access is able to significantly cut spending, while providing game-changing work benefits.

The remote access solution

The era of work without boundaries is here. Remote access technology makes it possible to achieve more—faster and at a greatly reduced cost. For starters, employees experience a connectivity that encourages real time collaboration and efficiency, with the added benefit of enhanced team cohesion. But since we’re focusing on the business bottom line here, let’s drill down on one area where remote access can greatly impact the IT cost crisis: troubleshooting.

Using remote access solutions, IT administrators are able to connect and control a device from a remote location via an internal network or through the internet to resolve issues and automate routine tasks. This means they can provide support to and from any location—whether in the same city or across the globe.

In this way, remote access tools eliminate the need for physical intervention to resolve issues. The IT professional no longer has to travel to the employee, saving both time and money. Beyond routine troubleshooting, IT teams can utilize remote access tools to upgrade software, extend helpdesk services, provide end-user support, ensure network administration, perform back-ups and disaster recovery, bolster security, and many more tasks from anywhere, anytime.

Imagine a work environment that allows for around-the-clock support, where employees can reach out immediately to get real-time solutions. Feels pretty great, right? Now consider how the remote access model might impact the customer. Remote access apps make it possible for businesses to build an agile enterprise. In short, IT is equipped to quickly react to internal and external customer demands, thereby increasing its ability to pivot and to adapt to dynamic market changes. This is the way businesses thrive in our fast-changing, 24/7 global marketplace.

Big savings for the competitive edge

When businesses cut costs, opportunities expand. If your business could recoup 80% of its IT expenditures, what direction might it take? Consider this: Dollars saved by incorporating remote IT maintenance could be used to infuse other key growth pursuits. Maybe it’s time to launch new products, create a strong online presence, or expand business reach. With remote access tools, the ways businesses can grow are theirs for the choosing.

On the flip side of internal efficiencies, remote access tools are part of next level customer service, a key differentiator in today’s marketplace. As businesses shift the flow of money from never-ending IT expenditures, monies saved can fuel new ways to elevate customer service and ensure a superior customer experience. For example, one of the most effective ways to create long-term customer loyalty is to offer financial incentives. Saving on IT maintenance costs allows businesses to extend their advantage to their customers by offering lower prices and beating competitors to become the brand of choice.

That’s a big win.

Real change, now

In the competitive and financially strung SMB sector, even small savings can be the difference between sustainability and failure. Remote access apps promote an efficient work culture and enable businesses agility in today’s dynamic business landscape.

Even making the remote access shift has been made simple for businesses. Remote access apps are:

Budget-friendly (making them all the more appealing for SMBs);

Quick and easy to deploy (no disruption to operations);

Able to deliver immediate and substantial savings.

Remote access for collaboration, maintenance, and monitoring will be the norm for virtually all businesses in the not so distant future. That being the case, it’s On the flip side of internal efficiencies, remote access tools are part of next level customer service, a key differentiator in today’s marketplace. As businesses shift the flow of money from never-ending IT expenditures, monies saved can fuel new ways to elevate customer service and ensure a superior customer experience. For example, one of the most effective ways to create long-term customer loyalty is to offer financial incentives. Saving on IT maintenance costs allows businesses to extend their advantage to their customers by offering lower prices and beating competitors to become the brand of choice.

(The author is the COO of AnyDesk)

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]