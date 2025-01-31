Digital transformation in banking: Redefining the role of IT-BPM services

By Rupa Ramamurthy, Sr. EVP – Banking Operations at Teleperformance in India



The global banking sector has been undergoing a profound transformation, rapidly transitioning from traditional, physical operations to a digital-first model. This shift, driven by changing customer expectations and the relentless pace of technological advancement, is reshaping how banks operate and deliver services. At the core of this transformation lies IT-BPM (Information Technology and Business Process Management) services, which are now indispensable to modern banking operations.



According to recent estimates, the global business process management market, valued at USD 18.20 billion in 2024, is expected to skyrocket to USD 61.55 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.5%. This rapid growth underscores the increasing reliance of banks on IT-BPM services to meet the demands of the digital age.



The evolution of digital transformation in banking

The journey toward digital banking began with humble innovations such as ATMs and electronic fund transfers in the late 20th century. However, it was not until the early 2000s, with the advent of the internet and smartphones, that the full potential of digital banking was unleashed. The introduction of mobile and online banking marked a pivotal shift, enabling customers to access financial services at their fingertips.

By the 2010s, the rise of fintech companies and digital-only banks began to disrupt traditional banking models. These challengers, driven by customer-centric innovation, compelled legacy banks to rethink their strategies. In response, banks across the globe invested heavily in digital infrastructure, leading to the rapid integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and cloud computing.

Today, digital banking is no longer a luxury but a necessity, with customers demanding instant, personalised, and secure services across multiple channels. This evolution is not just a technological shift; it is a complete reimagining of how banking is delivered.

IT-BPM services: The driving force behind banking’s digital shift

IT-BPM services are the engine of digital transformation in banking. They streamline operations through automation technologies like RPA, enhancing efficiency in processes such as customer onboarding and loan approvals. This automation reduces errors and frees up staff for strategic tasks like personalised customer support. By harnessing big data analytics, IT-BPM empowers banks to personalise services, detect fraud, and make informed decisions, ultimately improving both profitability and customer satisfaction. Robust security measures and compliance monitoring are also integral, ensuring the protection of sensitive customer data in the increasingly complex digital landscape.

Elevating Customer Experience and Fostering Innovation

IT-BPM services are crucial for creating seamless, multi-channel customer experiences. They enable the development of intuitive platforms, including AI-driven chatbots and mobile apps, providing instant support and convenient financial management. This focus extends to personalised services tailored to individual customer needs and preferences, and a truly integrated omnichannel experience across all banking platforms. Furthermore, IT-BPM fosters agility and innovation by enabling rapid development of new digital products and services and facilitating collaboration with fintech companies.

Cultivating a Digital-First Culture

Beyond technology implementation, IT-BPM services contribute to a necessary cultural shift within banks. They facilitate the transition from traditional, risk-averse practices to a more agile, innovation-oriented mindset. This includes providing training and development programs to equip employees with the digital skills needed to thrive in the evolving banking landscape, ensuring the workforce remains relevant and capable of leveraging the full potential of new technologies.

The Future of Digital Banking: What’s Next?

As the banking sector continues its digital evolution, the importance of IT-BPM services will only increase. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain are opening up new avenues for hyper-personalisation, security, and operational efficiency.

In the coming years, we can expect to see:

Hyper-personalisation of financial services: AI-driven insights will allow banks to tailor their offerings to individual customer preferences, creating more meaningful and relevant interactions.



Open banking ecosystems: With the rise of API-driven collaborations, banks will be able to offer a broader range of services by partnering with fintech companies and third-party providers.



Advanced cybersecurity measures: As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, IT-BPM services will be essential in helping banks develop robust, multi-layered security frameworks.



Sustainable and ethical banking practices: Technology will play a pivotal role in helping banks adopt sustainable business models that align with environmental and social governance (ESG) principles.

The digital transformation of the banking sector is reshaping not only how banks operate but also how customers interact with financial services. IT-BPM services have been at the forefront of this change, enabling banks to automate processes, harness data, enhance customer experiences, and ensure compliance and security. As we move forward, the role of IT-BPM will become even more central to the future of banking, driving innovation, and ensuring that banks can meet the ever-changing demands of the digital era.