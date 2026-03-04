From cost savings to real resilience: What “Host in India” could mean for your data strategy

By Sekar Vembu, Founder & CEO – Vembu Technologies

For many years, data localisation was mainly a compliance decision. Enterprises hosted in India because regulations required it or because certain sectors demanded it. Budget 2026 changes the context. By extending a tax holiday until 2047 for foreign companies delivering global cloud services through Indian data centres, the government has made the economic case for “Host in India” much stronger.

A 2047 horizon matters. It signals continuity. It gives global providers the confidence to invest at scale and enterprises the confidence to plan long-term.

The implications are practical. A larger domestic footprint can improve service levels and redundancy choices. Pricing for compute, storage, and managed services is likely to become more competitive as scale grows. Latency improves for India-based users. Over time, the question naturally comes up: if similar capability exists locally at lower blended cost, why host overseas?

That question is valid. But it is not the full picture.

The risk concentration

As workloads move into one geography, the risk profile also changes. Vendor diversification does not always mean geographic diversification. If multiple critical systems sit in the same regional infrastructure footprint, exposure becomes correlated.

A large power disruption, regional connectivity issue, or coordinated cyberattack could affect many organisations at the same time. The same efficiency that comes from local hosting can also increase concentration risk.

The financial stakes are measurable. According to the 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report by IBM, the average cost of a data breach in India has reached approximately ₹22 crore, with breach lifecycles extending beyond 260 days on average. At the same time, industry benchmarks routinely place the cost of IT downtime for mid-to-large enterprises in the hundreds of thousands of dollars per hour. These numbers are already real for many businesses.

The economic push behind “Host in India” will be strong. But the operational risks, if ignored, will also become real.

Enterprises that look at this only as a cost optimisation exercise may end up recreating familiar vulnerabilities in a new geography. This applies both to global companies serving Indian users and Indian enterprises benefiting from the growing infrastructure. Hosting locally has to go together with disciplined planning for resilience and recovery.

Decoupling data resilience from the primary cloud

Resilience starts with independence in architecture. Many organisations still rely mainly on the backup and recovery tools offered by their primary cloud provider. These tools are useful, but they are often tightly linked to the same infrastructure and control layers as production systems.

If the main environment is compromised, whether by ransomware, misconfiguration, or a large outage, recovery options can become limited at the worst possible time.

A stronger approach is vendor-agnostic data protection. Backup and recovery should operate independently of where the workloads are hosted. They should protect endpoints, physical servers, virtual machines, databases, SaaS applications, and cloud workloads through a single control framework.

The key idea is separation. A failure in the primary environment should not affect the protection layer.

As India’s data footprint grows over the next two decades, concentrated infrastructure will also attract more sophisticated threats. Basic redundancy will not be enough. Immutable backups, logical air-gapping, anomaly detection, encryption, strong authentication, and tighter access control will become standard expectations rather than advanced capabilities.

There is also a compliance angle. Enterprises operating in India must align with global frameworks such as GDPR and HIPAA where applicable, alongside domestic requirements including the Digital Personal Data Protection framework and CERT-In reporting norms. Multiple disconnected backup tools make this harder. A consistent and centralised approach makes governance simpler and more auditable.

The Budget 2026 tax holiday may accelerate a long-term shift in where data is hosted. India could become the default location for a growing share of enterprise workloads. But lower cost and better latency do not automatically mean stronger resilience.

The organisations that benefit the most will be the ones that combine economic advantage with architectural independence. The move is not just about choosing an Indian cloud instead of a foreign one. It is about designing systems so that failures, attacks, and mistakes do not become business disasters.

Policy can create momentum. But long-term security and recoverability will depend on how seriously enterprises design for it. That is what will matter in the years leading up to 2047 and beyond.