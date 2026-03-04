Vertiv industrializes AI deployment with digitally orchestrated infrastructure, collaborates with Hut 8 to scale

Vertiv today announced a major evolution in high-density data center deployment, shifting from traditional static modeling to a higher fidelity Digital Twin platform. This technology-first approach accelerates the deployment of its Vertiv OneCore integrated modular solutions, enabling operators to scale AI factories with unprecedented velocity and precision.

As the demand for AI training and inference capacity accelerates, operators are finding that traditional construction methods cannot scale fast enough to meet demand. The industry is facing a convergence of physical and logistical constraints that threaten project timelines.

Central to Vertiv’s physics-driven design and digital-first strategy is a next-generation shift from static Building Information Modeling (BIM) to a dynamic digital environment built on SimReady assets with Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) export capabilities. This unified, full-stack digital infrastructure moves beyond disaggregated design and construction workflows—reducing dependency on scarce talent, inconsistent quality, sequential workflows, weather, and disparate trade-specific silos. The result fundamentally changes the physics of deployment, accelerating time to token, repeatability, and performance.

“The industry is reaching the limits of what traditional, sequential construction can deliver,” said Giordano Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer at Vertiv. “We are not replacing engineering rigor; we are shifting from a product-in-a-product mentality where mechanical and electrical systems fight for space and control to delivering a unitary, fully coherent system where the digital design and the physical asset are inseparable. This isn’t just prefabrication; it is convergence and interoperability unlocking compounding gains in speed and efficiency.”

Deploying Vertiv OneCore delivers tangible financial advantages for NeoCloud, hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and sovereign operators:

– Vertiv OneCore is built around repeatable building blocks, including factory-integrated elements for power, cooling, heat rejection, overhead aisle infrastructure, and services into a single converged physical infrastructure designed to simplify execution and compress schedules by reducing on-site labor intensity and complexity.

– Speed for Revenue Acceleration: Factory-integrated and tested, Vertiv™ OneCore reduces on-site work, commissioning, and time-to-token by up to 50% compared to traditional builds.

– Density for Asset Efficiency: Up to 30% less space compared to traditional builds, enabling higher compute density, reduced infrastructure sprawl, and improved revenue per square foot.

– Total Cost of Ownership Savings for Shorter Internal Rate of Return: Up to 25% TCO savings compared to traditional stick-build, by shifting labor off-site, reducing rework, and minimising non-repeatable field costs and waste.

– Future-Ready Infrastructure for Financial Optionality: Scalable blocks with densities configurable up to 600 kW per rack are built to extend infrastructure readiness for multiple compute generations ahead.

Strategic collaboration with Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy intensive use cases, has collaborated with Vertiv to integrate Vertiv OneCore converged physical infrastructure into select data center projects within its broader infrastructure roadmap. By combining Hut 8’s power-first and innovation-driven approach with Vertiv’s fully converged, interoperable systems, the companies have created an industrialised, scalable, and repeatable solution for AI data center deployment. This approach is designed to accelerate schedules and enable “design certainty” through early constraint integration while preserving the technical rigor required for modern computing workloads.

“We view AI data center infrastructure as an integrated industrial system anchored in power, not as a collection of bespoke real estate projects,” said Asher Genoot, CEO at Hut 8. “Collaborating with Vertiv to deploy the Vertiv OneCore architecture strengthens our ability to standardise design, maintain rigorous delivery timelines, and enhance execution confidence for large-scale AI infrastructure projects.”

For this initial deployment, Vertiv and Hut 8 collaborated on an industrialised AI infrastructure architecture, aligning Vertiv’s converged physical infrastructure system with Hut 8’s largescale power and digital infrastructure platform.

Vertiv OneCore is developed with a single design intent, tightly integrating Vertiv’s power train, thermal chain, IT white space, controls and services, as an infrastructure platform for accelerated computing blocks—supporting evolving AI factory requirements without anchoring the architecture to a single compute ecosystem. Modular electrical and mechanical elements, combined with system-level digital models, allow customers to standardise on a repeatable physical architecture while flexing configurations to support multiple compute generations ahead.