Scaling customer experience with Agentic AI: Faster resolutions, smarter insights

By Sheshgiri Kamath, CEO & Co-Founder, Kapture CX

Large enterprises are facing tremendous pressure to elevate customer experiences. Customers now expect the same speed and clarity they get while ordering food or making a payment, but they expect it across every channel: phone, email, chat, apps, and social. At the same time, support teams are dealing with rising volumes, fragmented tools, and constant cost scrutiny. In a country where digital behaviour is scaling fast, the expectation gap is only widening – the Government reported 20,343 crore digital transactions in FY 2025–26 (till 31 Dec 2025), showing how ‘instant’ has become the default experience for citizens.

For many enterprises, the old model of customer support, reliant on rule-based automation, is not keeping up. Workflows are too complex to hard-code. Systems are too many to manually stitch together. And simply ‘suggesting’ the next best action to an agent does not move the needle enough when volumes are high. This is why the conversation is shifting from copilots to agentic systems.

From AI that suggests to AI that executes

Copilots are useful, but they mostly sit on the side. They draft responses, summarise chats, and recommend knowledge articles. Agentic AI moves a step ahead. It can understand intent, decide what needs to happen next, and carry out actions across tools, within defined guardrails.

In simple terms, it is the difference between “Here is what you could do” and “I have done it for you, and here is the audit trail.” In an enterprise setting, the latter part is crucial. Autonomy without controls becomes a risk. So the real shift is not only towards autonomy, but towards governed autonomy.

That means strict permissions, role-based access, logging, auditability, and the ability to explain why an action was taken. In regulated industries, this is not a nice-to-have. It is the minimum required for trust.

What agentic AI enables in day-to-day CX

Agentic AI works best in repeatable, process-heavy requests that slow teams down: order status checks, refunds, address changes, KYC updates, appointment rescheduling, plan upgrades, cancellations, and complaint follow-ups. These are not hard problems, but they are high volume and time-consuming.

The second big unlock is unified context. In many enterprises, a customer’s story is scattered across CRM notes, ticket history, call recordings, billing systems, and chat logs. Agents waste time piecing together what happened. Agentic systems can pull the relevant context automatically, across channels, and keep it consistent. The customer does not have to repeat themselves. The agent does not have to hunt for information. The resolution becomes smoother and faster.

Third, every interaction becomes usable data. Instead of CX being a collection of tickets, it becomes a live stream of signals. What are the top reasons customers are contacting support this week? Which policy change is creating confusion? Which product feature is breaking? Which city is seeing a spike in delivery complaints? Agentic AI can extract these insights in real time because it is reading, classifying, and acting on the same flow of information.

Finally, agent productivity improves in a more meaningful way. Not by giving agents “tips,” but by reducing execution load. When the system can complete routine steps, agents spend their time on judgement calls, empathy, and exceptions. That is where humans add the most value.

Business impact when it scales

In large operations, small time savings create big results. Lower handling time reduces operational effort. Better consistency improves SLA adherence. Fewer handoffs reduce error rates. More first-contact resolutions reduce repeat calls and frustration.

It also changes how CX is viewed internally. Many organisations still treat customer support as a cost centre that must be kept lean. But when customer interactions turn into insights and faster actions, CX becomes a strategic lever.

The technology and market signal

Enterprises are increasingly adopting CX platforms that combine agentic AI with deep workflow integration. This matters because execution cannot happen if AI is trapped inside a chat window. It needs connectors, permissions, and process awareness to actually complete tasks.

The differentiator is not only AI. It is the ability to integrate with existing enterprise systems, maintain governance, and deliver outcomes that can be measured in resolution time, compliance, and customer satisfaction.

Where this is headed

Agentic AI will not remove the need for humans in customer experience. It will remove the need for humans to do repetitive, system-heavy work that machines can handle more reliably. The teams that benefit most will be the ones that treat governance as core design, not an afterthought.

In 2026, the winners in CX will not be the brands with the most scripts or the biggest call centres. They will be the ones that can resolve faster, learn from every interaction, and operate with controls strong enough to earn trust at scale.