GenAI’s Quantum Leap – A USD 550 Bn Opportunity

By Sriharsha KV, Associate Director, Technology Holdings

As 2024 unfolded, Generative AI (GenAI) solidified its status as a transformative force across industries, from healthcare to retail to technology services and beyond. Its meteoric rise is not just a technological phenomenon – it’s an economic and operational revolution. With 67% of organisations increasing their investments in GenAI following strong early value realisation, as highlighted in Deloitte’s Q3 2024 State of Generative AI report, the shift from experimental to essential has never been more evident. But, what does this mean for the industry and society at large? Let’s delve into numbers, stories, and the vision for 2025 – the year poised to witness large-scale GenAI investments.

The Transformative Power of GenAI

GenAI has increasingly become synonymous with technological innovation, efficiency, and decision-making enhancement. For industries grappling with routine tasks and data overload, GenAI offers a panacea. The transformative potential of this technology is best illustrated by its real-world applications:

Healthcare: The adoption of AI-powered tools like DAX Copilot is a case in point. By automating routine documentation tasks, these tools have reduced the average time per patient visit by over five minutes. This not only alleviates the cognitive burden on physicians but also improves patient care, allowing healthcare providers to focus on what truly matters – the human connection. Retail: In Australia, Coles, a leading grocery chain, demonstrates how GenAI can revolutionise operations. By generating 1.6 billion daily predictions, Coles optimises inventory management across its 850 stores, ensuring shelves are stocked with what customers need, precisely when they need it. This level of precision is a game-changer for both profitability and customer satisfaction. Forestry: Less traditional, but equally compelling is the forestry industry’s adoption of GenAI. Södra, a Swedish forest industry group, employs advanced data analytics to balance sustainability with profitability. By optimising forest management, GenAI supports a greener, and more sustainable future.

An IDC report further underscores this trend, noting a marked shift toward custom GenAI applications. Over the next two years, the majority of businesses are expected to move beyond pre-built solutions to deploy bespoke AI workloads. This transition reflects a growing recognition of GenAI’s ability to provide competitive differentiation in a crowded marketplace.

The Numbers Behind the Transformation

Efficiency and cost reduction stand out as the most significant benefits cited by 42% of companies adopting GenAI, according to Deloitte. Moreover, over 91% of technology leaders in IT services consider GenAI as an operational imperative. Such metrics illustrate why businesses are no longer asking if they should adopt AI but how fast they can have impactful, large scale deployments.

Organisations have already begun laying the groundwork for 2025 and beyond. A remarkable 75% of businesses have enhanced their data foundations to enable GenAI scalability. This foresight aligns with market projections from Precedence Research, which estimates that the GenAI market will skyrocket from USD 11 billion in 2023 to USD 550 billion by 2032 – a staggering 50X / 47% CAGR growth.

2025: From Proof-of-Concept to Enterprise-Grade

Looking ahead to 2025, the narrative shifts from experimentation to enterprise-grade deployment. CIOs are poised to channel larger budgets toward custom GenAI projects, fostering innovation tailored to specific business needs. In healthcare, we can anticipate breakthroughs in diagnostics and treatment planning, driven by AI’s ability to analyse complex datasets with unprecedented accuracy. Meanwhile, in IT services and BPO, automation will take center stage, enhancing client-centric offerings and operational efficiencies.

The maturation of GenAI will also fuel demand for AI-specific expertise. As companies transition from proof-of-concept to scaled implementations, the need for skilled professionals who can navigate this complex ecosystem becomes critical. This trend underscores the dual challenge of workforce skilling and ethical deployment.

Challenges on the Horizon

Despite its promise, GenAI’s journey is not without obstacles. Data privacy and quality concerns remain significant barriers with 55% of organisations avoiding certain use cases due to these issues. Moreover, the ethical implementation of AI including bias mitigation and trust-building is a critical focus area. As businesses race to harness GenAI’s potential, robust governance frameworks will be essential to ensure responsible deployment.

Another pressing challenge is workforce readiness. As highlighted by a Deloitte report, organisations must invest in skilling initiatives to prepare employees for an AI-driven future. The balance between rapid adoption and responsible implementation will define the winners and laggards in this new era.

Seizing the Opportunity

For organisations willing to invest strategically, the rewards are immense. With AI deployment timelines averaging eight months and ROI materialising within a year, the time to act is now. Businesses that prioritise GenAI are not just optimising operations; they are positioning themselves for unprecedented growth. As this technology reshapes industries, those at the forefront of adoption will enjoy a lasting competitive advantage.

In conclusion, 2024 marked the dawn of GenAI’s widespread adoption, transforming how industries operate and innovate. From improving patient care in healthcare to optimising inventory in retail and promoting sustainability in forestry, the possibilities are endless. As we approach 2025, the focus will shift to large-scale deployment, workforce skilling, and ethical practices. The organisations that navigate these challenges effectively will not only thrive but also set the standard for a GenAI-driven future. With a projected market value of USD 550 billion by 2032, the era of GenAI has only just begun. Businesses must act decisively to harness its transformative power; because in the world of tomorrow, GenAI isn’t optional; it’s essential.