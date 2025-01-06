Secretary MeitY unveils AI playbook: Revolutionising Governance Through Artificial Intelligence

S Krishnan, Secretary Ministry of Electronics and IT unveiled AI Playbook developed by Wadhwani Centre for Government Digital Transformation, Wadhwani Foundation. The Playbook is a practical guide designed to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in government projects. Senior officers of MEITY, Government of India, and Wadhwani Foundation were present at the occasion.

Speaking at the event S. Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, highlighted that the Playbook aligns with India’s technological goals and its strength lies in its practical approach. It provides a clear framework for officials to identify valuable AI opportunities, evaluate their feasibility, and transform them into effective solutions. The Playbook bridges the gap between technological potential and real-world governance requirements, offering public officials a guide to navigating the AI landscape confidently.” he said.

Speaking at the event, Prakash Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Wadhwani Centre for Government Digital Transformation, highlighted the Playbook’s transformative potential, stating, “The AI Playbook represents a significant step forward in enabling government bodies to harness the transformative potential of AI. We aim to empower project owners to execute impactful AI-driven initiatives effectively by providing actionable insights and a roadmap.”

The AI Playbook is a comprehensive and practical resource that empowers project owners to identify AI integration opportunities and execute impactful AI-driven initiatives. It provides a structured framework, outlining key considerations and essential questions to ensure the successful implementation of AI solutions in governance. As a living document, the AI Playbook is designed to evolve with national priorities and advancements in AI technologies, ensuring its relevance and effectiveness in addressing contemporary challenges.