How RoboEconomy will drive India’s global market dominance

By Rahul P Balachandran, Founder and MD, Inker Robotics



The world is entering an era where robotics and AI are not just tools of convenience but primary drivers of economic growth and global competitiveness. The RoboEconomy—an economic framework built around robotics, AI, and automation—is poised to redefine global markets, and India has a crucial opportunity to lead this transformation. With its massive talent pool, burgeoning startup ecosystem, and government-backed initiatives, India stands at the precipice of becoming a global robotics powerhouse. By embracing robotics across key industries and fostering innovation, India can exponentially increase its economic footprint on the global stage.

The global robotics market is projected to reach $260 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 20%. Industrial robotics alone is expected to exceed $85 billion by 2028, driven by increasing manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare automation. China leads in industrial robot deployment, with over 290,000 installations in 2021, while India lags significantly behind. However, India has a chance to bridge this gap by ramping up investments and creating an ecosystem that nurtures homegrown robotic solutions.

A prime example is India’s warehouse and logistics sector, which is undergoing a dramatic shift toward automation. The Indian logistics automation market is expected to reach $8.5 billion by 2026, fueled by the rise of e-commerce and supply chain optimisation. Integrating robotics into logistics will not only enhance efficiency but also make Indian exports more competitive on a global scale.

In manufacturing, the adoption of collaborative robots (cobots) is accelerating, with projections indicating that the Indian industrial robotics market will grow at a CAGR of 13.3% through 2028. With initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ India is encouraging local production of robotic components, reducing reliance on imports. Tesla’s Gigafactory model, which heavily employs robotic automation, could serve as an inspiration for India’s future smart factories, ensuring faster production cycles and precision engineering at scale.

Beyond manufacturing and logistics, India’s agricultural sector stands to gain immensely from robotic interventions. The sector, which employs over 40% of the Indian workforce, suffers from inefficiencies that automation could resolve. Robotic harvesters, AI-powered drones, and autonomous irrigation systems could boost agricultural productivity by up to 25%, reducing crop wastage and ensuring food security. Companies like TartanSense are already developing agri-robots that use AI to optimise pesticide use and improve yield.

Healthcare is another domain where the RoboEconomy can redefine India’s position in the global market. The global medical robotics market is expected to surpass $44 billion by 2028, and India’s participation in this sector is crucial. AI-powered diagnostic tools, robotic-assisted surgeries, and automation in hospital operations could bridge the healthcare accessibility gap, particularly in rural India. Bengaluru-based SS Innovations has already developed indigenous robotic surgical systems, offering cost-effective solutions compared to Western alternatives. If scaled efficiently, India could become an exporter of affordable robotic healthcare solutions to emerging markets.



One of the most crucial applications of robotics is in hazardous work environments, where workers face extreme risks daily. Mining, oil & gas, chemicals, and construction industries contribute to over 40% of workplace fatalities globally, with hazards including toxic exposure, extreme temperatures, and high-risk machinery operations. Companies like Genrobotics and Omron have pioneered robotic solutions, with Genrobotics’ sewer-cleaning robots reducing manual scavenging deaths by 95%. Robots are transforming safety and efficiency in high-risk industries with advancements in AI, edge computing, and autonomous mobility. By scaling indigenous safety robotics, India can enhance worker safety and establish itself as a global leader in industrial automation for high-risk sectors.



The emergence of RoboTourism is another lucrative avenue. Countries like Japan and South Korea have pioneered robotic concierge services, automated theme parks, and AI-powered travel experiences. With its rich cultural heritage and booming tourism industry, India could integrate robotics into hospitality, offering automated guides, AI-driven museum experiences, and smart hotels. The Indian tourism industry is projected to reach $512 billion by 2028, and incorporating robotics could enhance visitor experiences while streamlining operations.

To fully harness the RoboEconomy, India needs to invest heavily in research and development. Currently, India spends less than 1% of its GDP on R&D, while China allocates over 2.2%. Increasing this expenditure, particularly in AI and robotics, could drive homegrown innovations and reduce dependence on foreign technology. The establishment of robotics parks, similar to China’s Shenzhen model, could serve as hubs for innovation, manufacturing, and skill development.

Furthermore, skilling the workforce is essential. The global demand for robotics engineers is expected to grow by 30% annually over the next decade. By integrating robotics into educational curricula, India can ensure its workforce remains competitive. Government-backed programs like the ‘AI for Youth’ initiative are steps in the right direction, but more efforts are needed at the grassroots level to cultivate a robotics-ready talent pool.

India’s startup ecosystem is also playing a crucial role in advancing the RoboEconomy. Startups like Asimov Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, and Systemantics are developing cutting-edge solutions across industries. However, access to funding remains a challenge. Introducing targeted financial incentives, including tax breaks for robotic manufacturing and subsidies for R&D, could accelerate growth and attract global investments.

By embracing robotics and automation at scale, India can transform itself from a consumer of technology to a global supplier of robotic solutions. The RoboEconomy is not just about technological advancement; it is about economic resilience, job creation, and establishing India as a formidable player in the global automation race. With strategic investments, policy support, and industry-government collaboration, India has the potential to lead the world into the future of robotics.