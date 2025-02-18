Check Point Software announces plans to expand global R&D footprint with first Asia-Pacific Research & Development Centre in Bengaluru

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced plans to establish its first Asia-Pacific Research and Development (R&D) Centre in Bengaluru, India. This strategic expansion, unveiled during Check Point’s annual CPX Bangkok 2025 conference, underscores the company’s commitment to advancing cyber security innovation while leveraging India’s dynamic tech talent ecosystem.

“India is a global technology powerhouse, and our new R&D Centre in Bengaluru reflects our deep commitment to harnessing top-tier cyber security talent from the region,” said Ruma Balasubramanian, President of APAC & Japan, Check Point Software Technologies. “With this investment, we are not only expanding our footprint but also laying the foundation for cutting-edge security innovations that will benefit customers worldwide. This initiative also reinforces the country’s role as a key player in global cyber security and digital innovation.”

The Bengaluru R&D Centre will drive the development of core product lines like Check Point Quantum, which provides enterprise-grade network security, and place a strong emphasis on Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), an area of strategic growth. The site will be integral to the next-generation SASE network, enabling enterprise-scale, elastic growth while expanding Check Point’s full mesh architecture, currently spanning more than 80 global points of presence (PoPs). This infrastructure will further enhance Check Point’s ability to deliver secure, high-performance connectivity for enterprises worldwide. The Bengaluru facility will complement Check Point’s primary R&D hub in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The 42,700-square-foot Bengaluru office, which officially opened last year, stands as Check Point’s second-largest global facility, following its headquarters in Tel Aviv. The new R&D Centre, to be housed inside the Bengaluru office, is designed to accommodate over 100 engineers initially, with the flexibility to scale as business needs evolve.

“The launch of our Bengaluru R&D Centre is a significant milestone in our global innovation strategy,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer, Check Point Software Technologies. “As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, this team will play a pivotal role in developing next-generation security solutions, ensuring customers are protected with cutting-edge technology.”

Rajeev Koripalli has been appointed Vice President of Research & Development, India. Rajeev brings extensive experience and a strong track record of success in the tech industry. He has led the development of large-scale R&D teams specialising in Networking, Security, Wireless, and Cloud technologies and has held leadership roles at Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, and Nokia.. His decision to join Check Point reflects the company’s commitment to making the India R&D Centre a success and its long-term investment in global cyber security innovation.

Once operational, the Bengaluru R&D Centre will play a critical role in AI-driven threat prevention, security management enhancements, and next-generation cyber defence development. By fostering homegrown expertise and innovation, Check Point is advancing economic growth while ensuring the delivery of world-class security solutions to enterprises worldwide.