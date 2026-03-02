India’s AI success in 2026 lies not in breakthroughs but in the blueprint

By Prasad Kulkarni, Leader – GCC Strategy and Operations, SAS India

Over the past few years, India has been the engine room of global technology and in 2026, it is on its way to become the control tower for AI too. The combination of deep engineering talent and maturing Global Capability Centers is moving India from execution to authorship. The question is no longer whether India will contribute to AI’s future, but how India will set its terms.

How India is shaping global AI mandates

India’s influence begins with scale and pragmatism. You need durable governance, transparent decisioning, model lineage, and continuous monitoring built in from day one. That discipline is now traveling outward. Global teams are adopting the operating patterns codified in India’s programs across model cards as living documents, clear thresholds for acceptable model drift, independent review boards for high risk use cases, and traceable data pipelines that withstand audit.

What’s the next frontier for GCCs in India

GCCs have mastered delivery. The next leap is moving from service centers to product nerve centers. Three frontiers will define that shift.

First, treating models as products. That means accountable owners, clear life cycles, versioned releases, and the same rigor we apply to software. Explainability is no longer an afterthought but a design requirement. Observability becomes continuous, not episodic. When models are products, they earn the right to scale.

Second, domain specific models for industrial use cases. The future will not be one giant model ruling them all; it will be an ecosystem of domain models optimized for outcomes in BFSI, manufacturing, energy, and the public sector. These models blend proprietary data, specialized ontologies, and guardrails tuned to the domain’s risk profile. The real cost of AI at scale is not training; it is the lifetime cost of integration, trust, and maintenance. GCCs that understand this total cost curve will build solutions that are not only powerful but sustainable.

Third, agentic workflows that are safe by construction. Autonomous agents coordinating tasks, triggering actions, and closing loops will redefine productivity, but only if they operate within explicit policies, role-based permissions, and human-in-the-loop checkpoints. You define what the agent is allowed to do, how it explains its choices, which events escalate to humans, and how every action is logged. This is where India’s engineering maturity and governance muscle come together.

If India is the “AI command center,” what responsibility follows

Leadership must hold themselves to a higher bar on ethics, inclusion, and resilience. Governance must be embedded early. Specialized AI governance and digital ethics teams should guide project inception, not just review launches. Clear policies for data minimization, model risk tiers, and incident response should be non negotiable. Governance is not a gate but the scaffolding that helps teams build safely and quickly. This responsibility extends to people as much as technology, which is why companies are creating structured pathways to help employees understand the principles of responsible innovation.

Culture is the prime mover. We must position AI as augmentation, not replacement. When teams see AI as a co pilot for quality, speed, and creativity, adoption accelerates. Share the “why,” not just the metrics. Culture turns compliance into conviction. In practice, this means giving teams spaces to learn, debate and shape the future of AI ethics together. At SAS we bring together teams across different geographies, functions, and technical backgrounds into a learning and discussion forum that builds AI literacy and deepens awareness of data ethics.

The path ahead

India’s greatest contribution to global AI may not be any single breakthrough. It may be the playbook on how to build AI that stands up in the real world, respects users, and creates value at scale. GCC leaders now carry a responsibility to turn that playbook into a standard. If we do this right, the world will not only adopt AI built in India. It will trust it.