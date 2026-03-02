Commvault enhances unified resilience with Bi-Directional Integration with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM

Shared telemetry accelerates data integrity validation and supports clean and trusted recoveries after cyberattacks

Commvault, a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced an expanded integration with CrowdStrike that delivers bi-directional visibility between Commvault Cloud and CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM. This latest advancement helps security and IT teams quickly verify backup integrity so recovery decisions are faster, safer, and better informed.

With modern actors able to move rapidly across environments, organizations must not only detect threats faster – they must also ensure recovery data is clean, trusted, and ready when it matters most. Commvault has previously worked with CrowdStrike to help customers identify compromised backup data through an integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, automatically flagging at-risk backup sets to support faster, safer recoveries.

Now, with this new integration, Commvault delivers its own security capabilities, including AI-powered anomaly alerts, directly into Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. This shared intelligence enables security and IT teams to make faster, more coordinated decisions and respond to potential data compromises with greater precision.

Key Customer Benefits:

-Reduce reinfection risk and enable safe recovery workflows: By combining signals from Falcon Next-Gen SIEM with Commvault’s deep threat scanning, data integrity analytics, and Synthetic Recovery™, organizations can confidently restore from known-clean backups.

-Fast detection and investigation through unified telemetry: Shared signals give IT and SecOps teams visibility into the integrity of backup data from within Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. This can streamline triage, help provide clear blast-radius assessments, and expedite identification of safe data to recover.

– Strong security and IT alignment during incidents: With a shared operational view, SecOps and IT teams can coordinate investigation, containment, and recovery workflows without delays created by siloed tools.



“Driving clean and trusted recoveries is now a business imperative,” said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Commvault. “By bringing together CrowdStrike’s security insights with Commvault’s deep AI-powered data intelligence, we’re making it easier for security and IT teams to collaborate, identify threats earlier, and make informed trusted recovery decisions that can keep organizations moving.”

“In today’s threat environment, speed and confidence are everything,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. “By bringing Commvault’s recovery intelligence into CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, we’re giving organizations a unified operational view that connects security signals with data trust. This context helps leaders understand the true business impact of an attack, prioritize response, and move faster from detection to recovery – with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM as the AI-native platform where those decisions come together.”