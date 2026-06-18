Liquidity unlocked: How tokenization is democratizing access to assets

By Rohini Trehan, AVP and Delivery Head for Blockchain and Sustainability, Infosys

There is a transformation that’s quietly taking over the financial landscape. And I am not just referring to cryptocurrencies making the headlines. There’s something far more profound that’s brewing under the surface – the tokenization of assets in the real world. This will reshape how we invest in, own, and trade nearly everything from real estate to art to commodities and even private equity. Essentially, previously illiquid assets, thanks to tokenization, will be made accessible to average investors.

Understanding Tokenization

Tokenization, essentially, is the ownership rights to an asset converted into digital tokens on a blockchain. A simple way to understand the concept is to think of it as a digital certificate of ownership that can be divided, transferred, and tracked with ease. Each token then represents a fractional share of the asset, whether that’s a factory, a valuable painting in a private collection, or a portfolio of corporate bonds. Unlike traditional ownership structures, which often require complex capital and legal frameworks, tokenized assets can be bought and sold as simply as trading stocks. Enabled by blockchain, tokenization serves as an immutable ledger and source of truth. Therefore, it ensures transparency and security in purchase and sale while naturally obviating the need for intermediaries.

The most exciting potential of tokenization is perhaps the democratization that it enables. Consider real estate, that is easily one of the most capital-intensive investment classes. A commercial property worth $50 million, for example, is accessible only to institutional investors or ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Tokenization changes that dynamic. With tokens represents a fractional share of the same property, several thousands of tokens can now allow investors to purchase stakes for as little as $1000. This ownership model lowers financial barriers and with it geographic constraints as well. An investor in Mumbai can now own a fraction of a rental property in London or an office building in Singapore, all by making purchases with a digital wallet. The global nature of blockchain means markets operate round the clock and are unconstrained by dynamics like banking hours.

Liquidity – No Matter the Asset

Tokenization injects liquidity into conventionally illiquid markets. Think about assets like private equity, venture capital, and fine art. It’s not unusual for these to be in lock-up periods for years or even decades.

Tokenization creates secondary markets where these assets too can be traded, without investors waiting for the entire portfolio to liquidate to be able to enter exit positions. This liquidity benefits all stakeholders. Asset owners can access capital with greater ease, while investors can now have the flexibility that was previously only a feature of public markets. With tokenization, a startup employee, for example, with equity compensation can sell a portion of their holdings before an IPO. Or an art collector can monetize part of their collection without finding a buyer for all the pieces in the collection.

While it’s relatively easy to see how real estate investors and investments are benefited by tokenization’s applications, that’s just part of the larger picture. Intellectual property rights, luxury goods, carbon credits, and even revenue streams can potentially be tokenized. Royalties of music and art, for instance, can be converted into tokens that provide investors with a share of income from sales, offering artists early access to capital and patrons a way to participate in the producers’ success. The commodities sector is also embracing tokenization. For example, gold-backed tokens allow investors to own and trade gold without worrying about physical storage and insurance. Tokenization of agricultural commodities, is another example, greatly benefiting small farmers because it enables efficient and transparent market transactions.

Practical Challenges and Considerations

Clearly, tokenization lies at the intersection of technology and carefully regulated financial markets. Existing securities laws, robust know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) procedures are just a few examples of the regulatory landscape. In many ways, it’s a complex patchwork of regulations that issuers of tokens need to navigate. Regulatory clarity is only just beginning to emerge.

Several countries have established frameworks for digital securities, and financial institutions are starting to take greater interest and participate in tokenization initiatives. Regulatory maturation is naturally nudging mainstream adoption and enabling investor protection.

There is also the need for technical infrastructure to securely scale to meet transaction volumes that are bound to grow. Legal frameworks need to be honed to address concerns regarding custody, governance, and cross-border transactions. Additionally, educating investors about the mechanics and potential risks of tokenized assets is crucial. Valuation presents another challenge. While public market assets have conventional pricing mechanisms, determining the fair value for fractional ownership requires different sophisticated methodologies and transparent disclosure.

Tokenization is, in many ways, a fundamental reimagining of ownership and value transfer. The technology is quickly and quietly moving beyond the proof-of-concept stage. As infrastructure matures and regulations solidify, we’ll see accelerating adoption. The democratization of asset ownership will trigger better financial inclusion and create more efficient, transparent, and accessible markets for several more investors. As tokenization moves from hype to reality, it unlocks the promise of trillions of dollars in previously illiquid value, now made liquid transforming how we think about asset ownership in these digital times.