Securing AI at scale: Why delivery resilience will shape the next decade of enterprise transformation

By Dr Rajesh Gharpure, Chief Delivery Officer, Persistent Systems

Global enterprises accelerating their AI journeys are discovering that the real challenge lies beyond model performance; it lies in secure and resilient delivery. The promise of AI comes intertwined with risks that are no longer theoretical. Data breaches, bias, IP exposure, model drift and hallucinations are now part of everyday operational risk. According to a report by EY, enterprises consistently identify data governance and security as their foremost concern, with 64.5% rating it “very severe.”

Security as Strategy

As AI adoption moves from pilot projects to enterprise scale, the delivery model itself is undergoing transformation. The conversation is moving towards building frameworks that ensure AI serves both innovation and accountability. Thus, security must now be built into the foundation of how AI is delivered, governed and evolved. This marks a decisive shift from DevOps to DevSecOps, where security becomes a shared responsibility embedded at every stage of delivery.

Modern delivery frameworks demand early vulnerability identification, secure architecture design and automated compliance checks, making security-by-design a key differentiator. Across multi-cloud ecosystems, secure gateways, policy enforcement and identity protection shape the connective tissue that allows innovation to scale without compromising trust.

At the same time, transparency and accountability have become operational imperatives. Reusable prompt libraries, domain-specific model fine-tuning and end-to-end observability ensure every decision is traceable and explainable. This is complemented by continuous upskilling and the adoption of governance frameworks such as ISO 42001, which formalize the Responsible AI Councils and establish cross-functional oversight.

In leading enterprises, this convergence of delivery, security and compliance has redefined how AI programs are built and scaled. The most effective delivery models now integrate DevSecOps principles where automation, governance and resilience work in unison to deliver both speed and security.

When a global healthcare and medical technology company adopted a unified “One Team” operating model with structured DevSecOps-driven releases, it eliminated silos, automated testing and governance tracking and strengthened data integrity. The results showed that system utilization increased by over 30%, support incidents reduced by 90% and delivery timelines accelerated dramatically. This integration of secure-by-design practices into the delivery fabric not only improved efficiency but also established a scalable, future-ready framework for sustainable growth.

Navigating Compliance and Model Integrity in AI

AI systems rely heavily on sensitive data, making privacy and governance foundational concerns. The strengthening regulatory landscape is reflected in laws such as the EU AI Act, the US Executive Order on AI (2023) and India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act. These mandate organizations to take up data-centric security, strong lineage tracking and explainability in model behavior.

Model integrity is emerging as another critical dimension. AI systems ought to be fair, accountable, robust and explainable, especially when they affect decisions around credit scoring, patient outcomes or citizen services.

Ensuring security-by-design for safe AI delivery

The next generation of AI delivery is defined by a shift from reactive protection to proactive resilience. Secure-by-design practices embed security at every level, from data ingestion to model deployment.

Whitelisting, data masking and obfuscation, reasoning-based evaluation of model outputs and adherence to frameworks such as HIPAA, PHI and other domain-relevant standards are now core elements of resilient delivery. Moreover, techniques such as federated learning and privacy-preserving AI further enable scale in regulated sectors by allowing model training without exposing raw data across borders.

To scale AI responsibly, organizations must catalog systems and embed governance from the outset. Building early safeguards like anomaly detection and output sanitization into model pipelines would be essential. Instead of isolated use cases, a governed AI platform offering shared services ensures consistency and transparency. With evolving threats and regulatory shifts, continuous monitoring and adaptability are critical. Increasingly, regulators expect accountability across functions, not just in a center of excellence and organizations delivering AI at scale are embedding this accountability across their operating models.

Business Continuity, Regulatory Alignment and User Confidence

Ultimately, delivery resilience is what enables enterprise-grade AI to operate reliably under disruption – cyber threats, regulatory change, operational incidents or model drift. Organizations that engineer for security, observability, governance and ethics in an integrated way rather than as an add-on will deliver AI that is trustworthy, scalable and long-term.

As boards demand not only innovation but safe and sustainable value creation, it’s clear that in the next decade, the true differentiator of AI would not be the model but the resilience of the delivery framework behind it.