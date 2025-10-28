The CX Dilemma: Redefining CX in the Age of AI

By Gaurav Anand, Vice President and Head – Customer Interaction Suite, Tata Communications

We live in a world shaped by smart technologies and seamless connectivity, making customer experience (CX) a strategic catalyst for business growth. As products and services become increasingly standardised across the market, excellent CX gives enterprises a competitive edge generating upsell opportunities and driving long-term customer relationships. We are all seeing how CX is rapidly evolving from reactive support to proactive, personalised engagement, at scale.

AI is playing a pivotal role in this shift, helping organisations deliver faster resolutions, reduce operational costs and scale support while maintaining consistency. New-age technologies such as chatbots, AI-powered virtual assistants, and the emerging class of agentic AI have taken the centre stage in CX strategy discussions.

But the challenge remains clear: how do we preserve human compassion in the world driven by algorithms and bots? The real test of modern CX lies in striking the right balance between automation and compassion.

Agentic AI in Action

Gartner forecasts that by 2029, Agentic AI will autonomously manage 80% of routine customer service queries, resulting in a 30% cut in operational costs. Agentic AI has rapidly evolved from a nascent theory to the driving force of CX transformation. With its ability to learn from data rich interactions, customise responses, and address queries round-the-clock, it allows enterprises to deliver faster resolutions with reduced operational costs.

For instance, Agentic AI can help a bank manage routine customer queries like loan eligibility, eKYC and card activation – with greater agility and efficiency, while offering customers 24/7 support on their preferred channel. And when a customer raises alarm on a suspicious transaction, the right AI tools can block the card and even offer a replacement card within seconds.

However, Agentic AI lacks the emotional intelligence and empathy that human agents bring to customer interactions. Although it might be designed to imitate politeness in its response, it cannot truly understand complex human emotions like frustration or urgency. So, while AI can offer a replacement card instantly – in case of a fraud – it cannot offer the comfort, understanding, or delicate communication needed by the customer in such high-stake situations.

This empathy gap can erode trust, as customers may perceive the interaction mechanical and impersonal – ultimately weakening brand loyalty.

The Pitfalls of Over-Automation

While tools like Agentic AI are increasingly becoming fundamental to CX strategies, excessive reliance on them can lead to a fragmented and impersonal customer experience. For example: an automated interaction platform, when integrated with insufficient or fragmented customer data, can deliver generic responses – making customers feel unimportant and undervalued.

Over-automation can introduce significant operational complexity. As AI platforms scale, they require continuous attention to maintenance, monitoring, and optimisation to remain effective and aligned with evolving customer expectations, data privacy policies, security standards, and regulatory requirements. To keep pace, organisations must regularly update their agentic AI workflows, retrain bots with new data, and adapt to shifting norms. Managing and scaling these deployments in line with business growth strategies demands a trusted partner such as Tata Communications, who can help ensure AI initiatives remain agile, compliant, and customer centric.

How to Strike the Right Balance in AI-driven CX Automation

Striking the right balance in AI-driven customer experience automation requires a thoughtful approach that combines efficiency with empathy. AI can be leveraged to manage routine, low-complexity tasks such as checking account balances, resetting passwords, or confirming reservations, allowing human agents to dedicate their attention to more complex, emotionally sensitive, and high-stakes issues. To avoid customer frustration, transitions from bots to human agents should feel natural and be supported by rich context; ensuring customers do not have to repeat their queries at every stage. Personalisation also plays a key role using customer data to tailor both automated and human-led interactions creates an engaging and valuable experience across all touchpoints.

At the same time, it is essential to train both the workforce and the AI: agents must learn how to interpret AI-generated insights effectively, while AI systems should continually learn from human interactions to improve accuracy and relevance. Transparency and control further build trust customers should always know when they are interacting with a bot, with clear options to escalate to human support when needed. Finally, continuous monitoring and optimisation are critical, with businesses tracking performance indicators like resolution time, sentiment, and satisfaction scores to refine AI models and workflows. This ongoing evolution ensures that automation not only meets but also adapts to customer needs, ultimately driving stronger outcomes for both customers and businesses.

The Balancing Act

As technology continues to evolve, so does the customer’s expectations and experience. Today’s customers expect speed and convenience, but not at the cost of authenticity or empathy. Emerging tools are designed to augment human support and strengthen human agents, not to replace them. AI-assisted agents in a retail brand, for example, can use real-time insights to personalise the shopping experience, anticipate customer needs and resolve issues faster, with emotional intelligence at the core.

For businesses and brands, the goal is not to choose between AI and human touch, but to orchestrate them harmoniously. Personalised digital interactions, combining AI and human intuition, create intelligent and meaningful experiences. When done right, this balanced approach not only improves operational efficiency but also deepens customer trust and loyalty – elevating business growth to new heights.