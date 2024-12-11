The fast-paced adoption of AI to modernise mainframe systems

By Kannan Subbarayan, Vice President, Mainframe Optimisation at Ensono

For over six decades, mainframes have been a cornerstone of the IT industry, and their significance remains undeniable today. Once the backbone of the early digital revolution, mainframes continue to demonstrate their value across critical industries such as banking, healthcare, government, and aviation. Their unparalleled reliability has ensured they remain integral to business operations, and now, with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), mainframes are set to take on an even more prominent role in modernising enterprises and driving future innovation.

Globally, forward-thinking organisations are recognising the synergy between mainframes and AI, using this combination to enhance efficiency and unlock new growth opportunities. A recent Kyndryl survey highlighted that 86% of enterprises still using mainframes see immense value in integrating AI tools to propel their operations forward. AI is not just a tool for enhancement; it is a catalyst that is elevating mainframe systems to new heights, making modernisation more accessible and impactful than ever before.

With AI, the modernisation of mainframes is no longer a costly, cumbersome task. The advanced capabilities of AI, particularly in automation, can streamline processes and optimise legacy systems in a way that was previously unimaginable. Technologies like natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning are minimising repetitive tasks, reducing errors, and allowing IT teams to focus on higher-value strategic initiatives. For instance, a joint study by OutSystems and KPMG found that nearly 75% of software executives experienced a 50% reduction in development time after adopting AI-driven automation—a clear demonstration of AI’s transformative potential.

AI’s strength lies in its ability to process vast amounts of data rapidly and accurately. This capability provides businesses with powerful insights, enabling them to detect patterns, anticipate challenges, and take proactive steps toward innovation. AI’s predictive abilities are particularly valuable for organisations seeking to stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Modernising mainframes with AI is no longer a question of “if” but “when.” IT leaders understand that leveraging AI offers a significant competitive advantage, enhancing both operational efficiency and the overall business experience. A report by EY revealed that 96% of businesses plan to adopt AI within the next year, a testament to the widespread recognition of its importance for long-term success.

While AI’s role in modernising mainframes is clear, its contributions to strengthening cybersecurity are equally noteworthy. In today’s digital world, data volumes have grown exponentially, and so have the associated risks. AI’s capabilities in safeguarding data and preventing cyber threats are critical. Capgemini reports that 69% of businesses believe AI is essential for countering cyberattacks, while 80% of telecom companies expect AI to play a crucial role in mitigating such risks. The security advantages offered by AI are no longer optional—they are essential.

However, modernisation is not just about adopting new technologies; it is about enhancing human experiences. AI’s ability to create personalised, intelligent interfaces is transforming how customers and employees interact with technology. In customer service, AI-powered solutions provide tailored insights, offering 24/7 support and streamlining routine tasks to improve overall efficiency. Additionally, AI’s ability to forecast customer needs by analysing behavior patterns helps businesses deliver timely and personalised solutions that drive satisfaction and loyalty.

Despite the exciting opportunities, embarking on AI-driven mainframe modernisation can feel overwhelming for some organisations. But the benefits far outweigh the challenges. According to IBM, while 76% of CEOs are confident in their organisation’s AI implementation strategy, only 45% of their executives share the same level of confidence. Bridging this gap requires strong leadership and a commitment to fostering AI governance, ethics, and responsible use. Ensono emphasises the importance of establishing robust AI governance frameworks to ensure security and compliance, setting a foundation for sustainable success.

IBM’s solutions for AI on Z and LinuxONE are designed to enhance performance, security, and sustainability across various applications. With high transaction volume handling, IBM’s platform ensures maximum throughput and minimal response time, making it ideal for intensive data environments. Real-time insights are infused into each transaction, meeting stringent SLAs for timely decision-making. Additionally, IBM’s commitment to green AI is evident as the platform optimises energy efficiency in inference processes, integrating sustainable practices.

Featured products include:

Code Assistant for Z: A streamlined tool for developers that accelerates code discovery, refactoring, and modernisation across the application lifecycle.

A streamlined tool for developers that accelerates code discovery, refactoring, and modernisation across the application lifecycle. AI Toolkit: This toolkit offers IBM’s Elite Support and Secure Engineering, scanning open-source AI frameworks and IBM-certified containers for security vulnerabilities and compliance with industry regulations.

This toolkit offers IBM’s Elite Support and Secure Engineering, scanning open-source AI frameworks and IBM-certified containers for security vulnerabilities and compliance with industry regulations. Machine Learning for z/OS: A robust machine learning solution that enables users to build, deploy, and operate AI models across platforms within transaction-heavy applications, supporting real-world implementation at scale.

These tools collectively support AI-driven insights and sustainable, high-performance solutions tailored for the most demanding enterprise needs.

In conclusion, the integration of AI with mainframe systems is not merely a technological upgrade—it represents a strategic transformation that will define the future of business operations. Organisations that embrace AI to drive efficiency, bolster security, and enhance customer experiences will be well-positioned for sustained success. This journey requires careful planning, strong governance, and a continuous commitment to innovation, but the rewards are transformative. By modernising mainframes with AI, businesses can remain agile, resilient, and ready to meet the challenges of a rapidly advancing digital world, ensuring their place as industry leaders for years to come.