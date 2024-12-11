LTIMindtree and GitHub forge strategic alliance to accelerate AI-driven software engineering

LTIMindtree announced a strategic partnership with GitHub, the most widely adopted Copilot-powered developer platform. This collaboration integrates GitHub’s advanced DevOps and AI-driven pair programming capabilities with LTIMindtree’s expertise in digital engineering and AI transformation, creating a powerful ecosystem to drive enterprise innovation at scale.

As IT complexities increase, the demand for strong software quality, security, and speed becomes more critical. While Generative AI holds immense potential, many organisations are struggling to fully capitalise on it for software development. Recognising this challenge, LTIMindtree is dedicated to driving agile transformation by integrating Generative AI into the software delivery process through shift-left, shift-right, and shift-down practices.

The LTIMindtree-GitHub partnership will supercharge organisations by scaling AI-enabled capabilities and reimagining the software development lifecycle. By leveraging LTIMindtree’s expertise in delivering digital programs and GitHub’s robust Copilot-powered platform, this collaboration will streamline development processes and deliver AI-powered developer solutions tailored to enterprise needs. Developers will benefit from enhanced collaboration tools, automated workflows, and reduced manual effort, enabling faster time-to-market and improved software quality. Additionally, the GitHub ecosystem will enhance productivity by providing early access to innovative tools and fostering co-innovation.

Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-time Director, and COO, LTIMindtree emphasised the significance of the collaboration, stating, “In the digital era, faster time to value is the key metric. By partnering with GitHub, LTIMindtree is positioning itself at the forefront of the AI revolution, with a focus on ‘AI in Everything, Everything for AI, and AI for Everyone.’ Our commitment is to deliver services that enhance productivity, efficiency, and quality, empowering businesses to become more agile and achieve high performance.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with LTIMindtree to drive our customers’ AI transformations,” said Elizabeth Pemmerl, Chief Revenue Officer at GitHub. “By leveraging LTIMindtree’s expertise in digital engineering and AI alongside GitHub’s Copilot-powered platform, we’re empowering enterprises to embed AI seamlessly across the entire software development lifecycle. LTIMindtree’s investment to establish a GitHub Centre of Excellence and train its workforce on the GitHub platform will uniquely position them as an innovator and strategic partner helping enterprises accelerate digital transformation,” Pemmerl added.