The Role of AI in estate planning for Indian estate planners

By Pranjali Madnani, Director – Estate Planning & Compliance, Agnam Advisors

In India, like around the world, AI has found its place in the legal profession. It is being used for legal research, document review, contract management, predictive analysis, client communication, translation to and from regional languages, transcription, etc. However, misinterpretation of laws and data privacy remain the concerns.

Estate planning being in India is a complex process, influenced by multiple laws, tax implications, cultural factors, and financial considerations. With the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Indian estate planners now have access to tools that can automate documentation, analyse financial data, and enhance decision-making.

However, given the diversity of laws involved in estate planning such as Indian laws—ranging from the Indian Succession Act, Hindu Succession Act, 1956, to Sharia law, Stamp Duty provisions, tax laws, laws related to Trusts (public and private), etc. for Muslim inheritance, along with taxation complexities—AI alone cannot replace human expertise. Instead, a hybrid approach, combining AI-driven efficiency with professional legal and financial oversight, is the key to successful estate planning in India.

AI-Driven Automation of Estate Documents

One of the biggest advantages of AI in Indian estate planning is document automation. AI-powered platforms can assist in drafting:

Wills and Codicils (for Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Parsis)

Trust Deeds (Public and , Private, and Family Trusts)

Power of Attorney (PoA) documents

Gift Deeds, etc. Nomination and Succession Planning Forms

However, AI can be used at the initial stages of drafting only. For complex and advanced documents, human intervention is essential.

AI tools are reducing dependency on lengthy manual drafting.

AI for Legal Research and Compliance in Indian Laws

Estate planning in India involves navigating multiple laws.

AI-powered legal research tools can scan legal databases, helping estate planners stay updated on amendments, judicial rulings, and regulatory changes related to succession laws. This ensures compliance with evolving legal frameworks, reducing the risk of invalid or disputed estate plans.

AI in Tax and Financial Planning for Indian Estates

Indian estate planners face significant tax implications when structuring an estate plan. AI-driven financial tools help in:

Capital Gains Tax Calculation – AI can predict tax liabilities on transfer of real estate, liquid assets and other assets for property or stock inheritance, ensuring beneficiaries are prepared.

– AI can predict tax liabilities on transfer of real estate, liquid assets and other assets for property or stock inheritance, ensuring beneficiaries are prepared. Gift Tax Planning – While gifts to relatives are tax-free in India, gifts to non-relatives above ₹50,000 are taxable. AI tools assist in structuring gift transfers efficiently.

– While gifts to relatives are tax-free in India, gifts to non-relatives above ₹50,000 are taxable. AI tools assist in structuring gift transfers efficiently. Trust-Based Tax Optimisation – AI can suggest the most tax-efficient trust structures (revocable vs. irrevocable) to optimise and minimise taxation under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

These tools enhance decision-making but still require a lawyer, CA or financial expert’s validation to ensure they align with the client’s long-term goals and legal considerations.

AI and Predictive Analytics for Risk Management

AI helps Indian estate planners anticipate and mitigate risks, such as:

Family Disputes – AI can assess past inheritance conflicts in similar cases and suggest dispute resolution mechanisms and similar , such as mediation clauses in estate planning documents wills.

– AI can assess past inheritance conflicts in similar cases and suggest dispute resolution mechanisms and similar , such as mediation clauses in estate planning documents wills. Probate Delays – By analysing court records, AI can estimate the average time for probate in different Indian states and suggest alternatives like family trusts to avoid lengthy legal procedures.

– By analysing court records, AI can estimate the average time for probate in different Indian states and suggest alternatives like family trusts to avoid lengthy legal procedures. Real Estate Market Predictions – AI evaluates property price trends to advise whether inheriting or liquidating assets is financially beneficial for heirs.

This helps in making informed decisions, especially in large estates involving multiple properties, businesses, or NRI beneficiaries.

Given the lack of clear Indian regulations on digital estate planning, human intervention is necessary to ensure the legal admissibility of AI-generated digital estate documents.

AI in Probate and Estate Administration in India

In India, probate (court validation of a will) is mandatory in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai and optional elsewhere. AI tools are streamlining probate processes by:

Auto-filling probate applications.

Tracking case progress through Indian court databases.

Predicting probate duration based on historical data.

Since probate can be time-consuming and costly, AI-driven insights help estate planners suggest alternatives like living trusts, which bypass probate altogether.

Challenges and Ethical Concerns with AI in Indian Estate Planning

While AI brings many benefits, estate planners in India must also consider:

Data Privacy Risks – Sensitive estate planning data is vulnerable to breaches if AI platforms do not comply with India’s Data Protection Laws.

– Sensitive estate planning data is vulnerable to breaches if AI platforms do not comply with India’s Data Protection Laws. Bias in AI Algorithms – AI models may not fully grasp India’s cultural and legal diversity, leading to inaccurate recommendations.

– AI models may not fully grasp India’s cultural and legal diversity, leading to inaccurate recommendations. Misinterpretation of laws – AI is susceptible to misinterpreting the complex legal landscape of India. Either the laws have to be changed to crystal clear or AI will have to be trained meticulously to avoid misinterpretation.

Thus, AI should be seen as a supporting tool, not a replacement for professional estate planners.

Conclusion

AI is revolutionising estate planning in India by automating documentation, improving financial analysis, and predicting legal risks. However, the complexity of Indian succession laws, tax implications, and family dynamics makes it impossible for AI to fully replace legal and financial professionals.

A hybrid model, where AI handles efficiency-driven tasks and human experts provide legal and emotional guidance, is the best approach. Estate planners who will integrate AI into their practice will be able to offer faster, more cost-effective solutions while ensuring legally sound and personalised estate plans for their clients.

As India moves towards digital governance and AI-driven financial services, estate planners who will leverage AI while maintaining human expertise will lead the future of estate planning in the country.