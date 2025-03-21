Why agentic AI will be a key consideration for enterprise strategy in 2025?

By Bhavesh Goswami, Founder & CEO, CloudThat

Agentic AI represents a significant advancement in artificial intelligence, characterised by its ability to operate autonomously, make multiple layers of decisions, and adapt to dynamic environments without constant human intervention. Unlike traditional AI—such as a chatbot providing information or an AI tool transcribing meeting notes—Agentic AI reasons, acts, and learns from context to address complex challenges.

Take the example of an office meeting. If someone says, “Let’s have a follow-up discussion next Wednesday,” Agentic AI can automatically schedule the meeting, send reminders, and assign action items, significantly reducing the need for manual follow-up. Recently, a Portugal-based real estate firm leveraged an AI sales agent to generate over $100 million in property sales by autonomously managing leads and client interactions – showcasing the tremendous impact of AI agents. In 2025, this smarter, proactive approach is poised to redefine enterprise automation, decision-making, and operational efficiency, offering a competitive edge in an AI-driven market.

Industry Examples: Agentic AI in Action

Agentic AI is already demonstrating its value across various industries, with practical applications that showcase its capabilities. In customer service, Gartner predicts that by 2029, Agentic AI will resolve 80% of common issues without human help, which is a massive change. Consider the example of a delayed electronics shipment: you order a washing machine, but delivery is five days late. Imagine the frustration when you get an automated SMS, “Sir/Ma’am, your order is five days past due.” You have to find the customer care number, call them, wait on hold, and explain the issue—only for them to escalate it manually. An Agentic AI could have proactively notified the logistics team, assured you of a two-day resolution, and streamlined the process, saving time and improving satisfaction.

Beyond customer service, Agentic AI excels in other sectors. In financial services, it can scan transactions in real-time, identify suspicious patterns, and freeze accounts to prevent fraud, significantly enhancing security. In supply chains, it can monitor IoT data, predict disruptions like weather delays, and adjust logistics or negotiate with vendors, ensuring seamless operations. In healthcare, it can analyse patient data from multiple sources, adjust treatment plans instantly based on real-time vitals, and coordinate with medical teams to improve patient outcomes with precision. It has huge potential to disrupt functions across industries and revitalise how work is accomplished.

Agentic AI’s Key Strategic Benefits

Agentic AI drives substantial returns on investment (ROI) for enterprise strategies in 2025, leveraging its advanced capabilities to transform operations and enhance competitiveness. Research suggests significant cost reductions, with some estimates indicating up to 40% lower operational costs through automating complex workflows, such as customer support actions or meeting scheduling, reducing labour needs and errors. It’s only a matter of time before AI replaces most telecallers, offering 24/7 availability, broader knowledge, and higher efficiency than humans with limited domain expertise.

The evidence leans toward a 20-30% revenue boost stemming from AI-powered personalisation, which delivers tailored experiences and drives customer loyalty. This is backed by McKinsey’s report on retail, showing potential operating profit increases through improved pricing, promotions, and inventory management with AI. Beyond traditional chatbots, Agentic AI offers advanced customer interactions, improving satisfaction and bringing innovation in product and service offerings. Real-time analytics enhance cross-sell opportunities, while streamlined processes—like proactive customer resolutions—speed up market entry and satisfaction, further amplifying customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

Building Your First AI Agents: A Simple Starting Point

One of the most significant barriers to adopting Agentic AI has traditionally been the complexity of development. Fortunately, that’s changing. Microsoft Copilot Studio is a low-code, graphical platform that allows users to create custom AI agents. By describing the agent’s purpose in plain language, specifying its instructions, topic triggers, knowledge sources, and actions, users can test and deploy it across multiple channels. This tool enables the creation of agents for various tasks such as sales lead prioritisation, customer service resolution, or IT incident management, thereby transforming business processes and enhancing collaboration. Prebuilt agent options further simplify adoption, making it an accessible entry point for enterprises adopting Agentic AI.

Ethical Considerations: Balancing Autonomy with Responsibility

The very autonomy that makes AI agents so powerful also introduces unique ethical challenges. For example, if an AI agent is tasked with hiring, it might unintentionally exclude qualified candidates based on patterns it finds in past data, even if those patterns are unfair or biased. Agentic AI’s autonomy, therefore, requires oversight to ensure it follows guidelines. “Human in the loop” approvals require a human to review critical actions, while records of actions track what the AI does and why. Through a process called AI alignment, we can ensure AI models encode human values and goals, making them as helpful, safe, and reliable as possible, ensuring ethical systems adhere to societal values like fairness and inclusion.

Conclusion: Preparing for Agentic AI Adoption

In 2025, Agentic AI is set to transform how enterprises operate, innovate, and compete in a data-driven, automated landscape. By embracing AI agents that reason, plan, and act autonomously, organisations will unlock remarkable efficiencies, enhance decision-making, and forge future-ready business models. As Agentic AI augments human efforts by handling routine tasks, it empowers employees to excel in creative and strategic roles, positioning businesses to lead in an AI-driven future with confidence.