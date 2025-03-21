Coronis Health enhances healthcare delivery systems through UiPath platform

UiPath announced that Coronis Health, (Coronis) a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, has leveraged the UiPath Platform™ to enhance their healthcare delivery systems. As part of its comprehensive digital transformation strategy, the UiPath Platform enables Coronis to leverage advanced AI capabilities while ensuring transparency, security, compliance and ethical governance in all automated processes, driving significant operational efficiencies and improved outcomes across its service lines.

“We are very pleased to announce that we have signed an agreement with UiPath for access to the full capabilities of their platform,” says Doug Marcey, chief technology officer for Coronis. Marcey continues, “Coronis Health is committed to being an industry leader in automation efficiencies to benefit our clients. To that end, we have begun integrating many new technologies into our delivery system, namely robotic process automation, document understanding, task/process mining, process orchestration, unattended and attended bots and machine learning models, to name just a few.”

Based on the two companies’ shared industry expertise and platform goals, UiPath is a natural partner for Coronis Health’s needs and vision. Coronis Health will begin leveraging the UiPath Platform in a phased approach to integrate advanced AI, automation and predictive analytics into the revenue cycle. This strategic implementation will streamline administrative tasks through automated claim processing, help reduce denials by identifying errors before submission and enhance cash flow with insights that optimise reimbursements. The new features are expected to be implemented for Coronis customers in early 2025.

“The healthcare industry is no stranger to manual, time-consuming administrative tasks. By leveraging AI-powered automation, organisations can streamline these processes, driving significant ROI while enhancing productivity and patient engagement and experience. AI agents extend the scope and impact of automation with their autonomous decision-making and actions, unlocking unprecedented growth opportunities for businesses,” said Arun Balasubramanian, vice president and managing director, India & South Asia, UiPath.

“We are excited to be a part of Coronis Health’s digital transformation journey. The UiPath Platform will empower Coronis Health to harness advanced AI capabilities while ensuring transparency, security and ethical governance across all automated processes. We look forward to combining our expertise and technology to deliver strategic results for Coronis’ customers in today’s agentic era.” Balasubramanian said.