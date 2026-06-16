Why Multilingual Voice AI is India’s next big opportunity

By Akshat Saxena, Co-founder and CEO, Vibrium AI

India’s next phase of digital adoption will not be driven by another screen or a more crowded app. It will increasingly be shaped by a simpler interface: conversation.

The numbers already point in that direction. The IAMAI-Kantar Internet in India Report 2026 estimates that India had 958 million active internet users, representing an approximately 8 per cent year-on-year increase. Rural India accounted for around 548 million users, or more than 57 per cent of the country’s active internet base, and was growing at nearly four times the pace of urban India. The report also found that 44 per cent of users had engaged with AI-enabled features such as voice search, image-based search, chatbots and AI filters.

This is not a small behavioural shift. It changes the way businesses need to think about access.

For years, digital journeys were designed around the assumption that customers would type, read, navigate menus and follow a largely uniform path. That model worked reasonably well for a segment of urban, English-comfortable users. It does not fully serve a country where language, accent, literacy and digital familiarity vary sharply across regions.

Voice can close part of that gap. A customer who hesitates while filling an online form may be perfectly comfortable explaining a requirement in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali or Marathi. A small business owner may switch naturally between a regional language and English while discussing an invoice or loan repayment. A patient seeking an appointment may prefer speaking to navigating a sequence of buttons.

This is also why the opportunity extends well beyond customer support. For many people, voice can become the entry point into a digital service. It can help a first-time user ask a question, understand a product, complete a transaction or seek assistance without learning the logic of an unfamiliar interface. In markets where the next wave of adoption is coming from smaller cities and rural areas, that difference matters.

The opportunity, however, is more complex than translation.

India is a difficult voice-AI market because people rarely speak in textbook sentences. Conversations include code-switching, colloquial expressions, regional accents, interruptions and background noise.

The same user may begin in Hindi, move to English for a technical term and return to Hindi within a few seconds. A useful system must understand intent through this movement, not force the user into a rigid language choice at the start of the call.

That is where the next level of enterprise adoption will be decided. Accuracy matters, but it is only the starting point. Voice systems must retain context, handle interruptions, recover from misunderstandings and know when a conversation should move to a human agent. They must also connect with the systems that already run a business, whether that is a customer relationship platform, a payment workflow, an appointment engine or a service desk.

The use cases are practical. Banks can guide customers through onboarding, servicing and repayment reminders in a preferred language. Insurers can support policy queries and claims registration. Telecom companies can resolve routine service requests without pushing every customer through a call-centre queue. Retailers can assist buyers with product discovery and order tracking. Healthcare providers can simplify appointments and follow-up communication.

This matters because the scale of the underlying market is already substantial. TRAI reported over a billion internet subscribers at the end of December 2025, including 434.27 million rural subscribers. Also, the Census of India has recorded 121 scheduled and non-scheduled languages. A digital interface built primarily around English will always leave avoidable friction in such a market.

The public ecosystem is also moving in the same direction. BHASHINI, the government-backed language platform, was conceived as a national public digital platform for languages, bringing together AI-led tools and an open ecosystem. Its relevance goes beyond government services. It signals a broader shift: language access is becoming digital infrastructure.

Scale will also require discipline. Voice interactions can contain sensitive personal and financial information. Enterprises will need clear consent, strong data protection, audit trails and reliable escalation paths. A system that sounds natural but cannot handle a failed payment, an ambiguous request or a distressed customer responsibly will not earn lasting trust.

For enterprises, the temptation will be to treat multilingual voice as an additional feature. That would be a mistake. The real value lies in designing the customer journey around how people actually communicate. This means measuring outcomes that matter: whether a query was resolved, a transaction was completed, a lead was qualified or a customer received the right support without repeating the same information.

India has already shown that digital products scale faster when they reduce friction instead of asking users to adapt. Multilingual voice AI carries the same promise. The companies that succeed will not be the ones with the most polished demonstrations. They will be the ones that make every conversation accurate, secure, contextual and useful.