Why the future of datacentres is becoming closer to everyday life than we think

-By Vipul Kumar, Senior Vice President – Edge & Network Business, CtrlS Datacenters

Most people rarely consider datacentres during activities like streaming or digital payments. Yet nearly every digital interaction relies on behind-the-scenes infrastructure. Research shows global investment in edge computing hit nearly $261 billion in 2025 and will reach $380 billion by 2028, driven by demand for low latency, AI, and real-time data. The key shift isn’t just size but location: datacentres are moving closer to users from centralised hubs to a distributed network powered by AI, cloud, IoT, 5G, and real-time apps. This change is already happening.

The shift from centralised to distributed infrastructure

The digital economy relies on instant access, with consumers expecting instant payments, seamless streaming, and low-latency gaming. Enterprises use continuous analytics, automation, AI operations, and resilient apps. Workloads are evolving fast, financial firms prioritise disaster recovery, healthcare develops AI-ready systems, and utilities upgrade smart meters and grids. Digital-first companies need always-on infrastructure for uninterrupted experiences, raising demand for distributed systems near high-demand areas.

In this setting, latency is more than a technical metric; it directly impacts customer experience, operational efficiency, and business continuity. Consequently, edge datacentres are gaining importance.

Unlike traditional datacentres, edge facilities store data closer to users for faster responses. They complement hyperscale infrastructure, which handles large-scale cloud and AI tasks, with edge facilities managing localised processing. The goal is a combined digital ecosystem.

Why proximity matters in the AI era

AI accelerates the shift from experimentation to mainstream adoption across sectors such as banking, healthcare, retail, logistics, manufacturing, public services, and digital commerce. Its infrastructure needs differ from traditional cloud systems. Large datacentres handle AI training, while real-time inference tasks like fraud detection, healthcare help, or traffic management require edge infrastructure where every millisecond counts.

As AI becomes more integrated into daily life, localised processing shapes user experience and efficiency. This trend appears in BFSI, logistics, tourism, gaming, and smart infrastructure, which need consistent performance, low-latency services, and resilient delivery across regions. Organisations require infrastructure for AI workloads, hybrid clouds, localised processing, and scalable connectivity. For countries like India, this shift is vital. India’s digital growth now extends into Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns, driving AI, OTT, payments, and connected services. To support this, infrastructure must evolve by deploying enterprise digital systems closer to regional markets, reducing latency, ensuring continuity, fostering inclusion, and promoting balanced digital growth.

Smart cities and connected living

Urban areas rely on decentralised digital infrastructure, including smart traffic management, transportation, surveillance, environmental monitoring, utility grids, and emergency services, all of which depend on real-time data. These systems struggle if requests travel long distances. India’s digital growth now extends into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, driving AI, OTT, payments, and connected services. Resilient local systems are crucial for utilities and city monitoring. The rise of 5G accelerates this shift, as dense machine-to-machine communication requires nearby resources to achieve low latency. AI, cloud, IoT, and 5G are transforming infrastructure, making datacentres vital to cities and daily life.

The growing importance of regional infrastructure

Regional digital infrastructure is becoming increasingly important. While India’s datacentre expansion mainly focused on major hubs such as Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and NCR, digital demand is shifting. Companies now seek infrastructure closer to regional operations, customers, and users. They are re-evaluating strategies to reduce dependence on single sites and boost resilience for critical workloads. For always-on applications, uptime, redundancy, geographic diversity, and disaster recovery are now top priorities for boards. Cities like Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Kochi, and Visakhapatnam are becoming key digital growth centres.

Enterprises across industries are exploring distributed infrastructure to improve performance and reduce risks. Local datacentres can boost regional economic growth by strengthening digital infrastructure, increasing connectivity, and creating skilled jobs in emerging markets.

Sustainability is becoming central to infrastructure strategy

As digital demand rises, sustainability is crucial in infrastructure planning. Datacentres, using high energy, are adopting efficiency technologies like advanced cooling, AI, smart power, and renewables. Distributed infrastructure boosts operational efficiency, reduces network congestion, and supports local renewables. For enterprises, environmental sustainability and accountability are now central to long-term infrastructure strategy. Digital infrastructure’s future depends on scale, performance, resilience, efficiency, and sustainability.

The challenges ahead

The opportunity ahead is significant, but building large-scale distributed digital infrastructure presents challenges. Ensuring reliable power, fiber connectivity, cybersecurity, standardisation, and a skilled workforce remain crucial, especially in emerging markets. Organisations now evaluate datacentre ecosystems not only by scale but also by responsiveness, resilience, and compliance. As AI workloads and digital services grow, infrastructure discussions are shifting from hosting to resilience models. Cybersecurity is vital as ecosystems expand geographically, requiring advanced monitoring, zero-trust architectures, and compliance. Balancing scalability, sustainability, and resilience requires collaboration among enterprises, providers, ecosystems, and policymakers.

The future is closer than we think

Datacentres are essential to digital life, connecting users to infrastructure in often-unseen ways. They support AI, payments, healthcare, streaming, and business, requiring robust, low-latency systems. As ecosystems grow, proximity to users enhances responsiveness and inclusivity. This shift involves tech firms, governments, healthcare, finance, and utilities, moving focus from capacity to resilience. Datacentres now underpin industries, cities, and the future of the digital economy.

The future of digital infrastructure is not merely bigger, it is smarter, more distributed, more sustainable, and closer to every citizen than ever before.