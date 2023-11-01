Will API as a service prove to be a game changer for the BFSI sector?

By Suman Singh, Founder and CEO, CyborgIntell

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry is undergoing a rapid digital transformation, driven by the rise of new technologies. This transformation is disrupting the traditional business models and creating new opportunities for innovation and modernisation. One of the key drivers of digital transformation in the BFSI industry has been the changing needs of customers. Customers today expect seamless, personalised, and digital-first experiences on the go.

BFSI institutions are rapidly responding to these changing customer expectations by investing in digital transformation initiatives. APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) are playing a key role in this transformation by enabling BFSI institutions to innovate more quickly, partner with fintech companies, and deliver new and personalised products and services.

API has been at the core of many transformative technological solutions in the last decade. With the BFSI sector actively diving into the digital realm, it is only natural to contemplate the role APIs will play, particularly when offered ‘as a Service’. APIs are essentially software intermediaries that allow two applications to communicate with each other. This makes them ideal for integrating different systems and platforms, and for enabling new and innovative services. Recent research indicates that the global API Banking Market was valued at close to USD 3.5 Billion in 2022. This value is anticipated to increase to USD 4.9 Billion in 2023 and further surge to approximately USD 17.5 Billion by 2032 hinting the robust integration of API across the sector.

Before diving deep into the BFSI context, let us quickly demystify API as a Service. At its heart, it is an offering where API providers host a set of APIs on cloud platforms, allowing businesses to utilise them without the overheads of in-house infrastructure or development. This model promotes flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency.

APIs in BFSI: A Rapid Evolution

The BFSI sector has been an early adopter of digital technology, from online banking to robo-advisors. APIs have played a silent but crucial role in enabling these transformations. APIs allow different software applications to communicate seamlessly, enabling third-party developers to create innovative financial products and services.

Open Banking and Collaboration: Regulations in various parts of the world are promoting open banking, a system where banks provide third-party providers access to consumer banking, transaction, and other financial data. APIs are the backbone of this system, allowing a seamless flow of data and fostering a collaborative ecosystem where fintech startups and traditional banks coexist and innovate.

Speedy Product Development: API as a Service accelerates the development of new financial products. Banks and insurance companies no longer need to start from scratch. They can leverage existing APIs to add new features or integrate services, thus reaching the market faster. Moreover, traditionally, APIs are viewed as connectors, a means to access third-party data. While this is true, the modern API’s potential transcends this basic functionality. APIs today can abstract the intricacies of systems, providing a simple interface for interactions. This simplification means that BFSI firms can build or adapt applications swiftly without getting mired in the underlying system complexities.

Increased efficiency: A major advantage of APIs is their ability to automate repetitive tasks. Through smart integrations, processes that once took hours can now be executed in mere minutes, if not seconds. This kind of automation paves the way for innovation, as resources are freed up to focus on creating novel solutions and enhancing service offerings.

Enhanced Customer Experience: By integrating a variety of services through APIs — from payment gateways to financial planning tools — BFSI institutions can offer a richer, more holistic digital experience to their customers. Moreover, the instantaneous communication enabled by APIs ensures that decisions, transactions, and interactions occur in real-time, minimising latency and enhancing customer experience.

Risk Management and Fraud Detection: Advanced APIs can integrate AI and machine learning tools to monitor transactions, predict suspicious activities, and offer better risk management solutions.

Elevated Security and Privacy: For sectors as sensitive as BFSI, data security and privacy are not just essential; they are sacrosanct. Designed with robust security protocols, APIs ensure that data exchanged between platforms remains encrypted, authenticated, and untampered. It is not just about accessing data but accessing it securely.

While APIs present a treasure trove of possibilities, its potential can be truly harnessed only when BFSIs invest in understanding it. Institutions should actively engage in training, workshops, and collaborations to elevate their technological know-how. This will not only aid in utilising APIs efficiently but also in envisioning innovative solutions for the future.

With the myriad of advantages, the transition to an API-driven BFSI sector seems not just logical but inevitable. Adopting APIs is not merely about staying updated; it is about leveraging a technology that can lead to tangible benefits. While the BFSI sector has been traditionally cautious in its adoption of technology, the compelling case for API as a Service cannot be ignored. It promises not just operational efficiencies but a complete transformation in the way financial services is conceptualised, developed, and delivered. The future of BFSI, it seems, is not just digital, but API-centric.