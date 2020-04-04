Fincare Bank: A strong digital foundation ensures business continuity during COVID-19 disruption

Read Article

A strong thrust on digital and automation by the organization since inception has helped the to ensure hundred percent business continuity across all backend processes. Excellent availability of highspeed broadband at homes, video conferencing services, VPN tools, having most employees working on laptops rather than desktops, etc. made ‘Work From Home’ much easier and ensured that the critical resources are able to operate effectively during the lockdown. Early automation of most mundane tasks also made the business continuity much easier. The Bank’s BCP Plan falls under the recommendation guidelines of RBI.

“Being an essential service provider, our network resources are available 24×7 for our Internet, mobile banking channels and ATM services, profile data and other key details can only be accessed during banking hours,” informs Nilesh Sangoi, Chief Digital Officer and Head of Data Analytics division, Fincare Small Finance Bank.

Fincare Small Finance bank has adopted a combination of captive and adoptive model. Specific applications and OSs are managed in-house, whereas hardware, equipment, network etc. is managed by data centre provider over a private cloud.

The online HRMS attendance module has been activated, which can be accessed through employee mobile phone. It tracks location and other details. The attendance on Kaizala platform is also active now.

All the critical information pertaining to customer and financial is not shared with every employee as per regulatory norms, the access to the information is given to only few critical team members who visit the office with passes provided by the respective authority. Most of the resources are license based. The same is renewed, based on the situation and requirement.

“We have also started automating a large number of mundane tasks using a combination of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), API based integrations, BI systems and machine learning,” concludes Sangoi.

