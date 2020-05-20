LIVE NOW: CIO Roundtable on Cloud enabled work from home

Read Article

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced companies to make their employees work from home (WFH). The IT infrastructure has to be sized accordingly for a large scale WFH environment. The enterprises and corporates weren’t ready for the massive shift witnessed over the past few months and hence companies have accelerated their exploration for the right cloud models.



To begin with, companies have started scouting for cloud models to move their non-critical workloads to cloud.



A massive technology trend has triggered on the back of COVID19. “Large organisations are now seriously considering newer SaaS players to rip and replace monolithic applications that are expensive to maintain and hard to upgrade,” says Sanchit Vir Gogia, Chief Analyst, Founder & CEO, Greyhound Research.



But, every cloud is not the same, and the current business environment reflects a world where organisations need to quickly determine the right type of cloud for their different workloads, so that they can focus on innovating and delivering critical services, rather than administrating and monitoring.

However, this is easier said than done. How do you know what’s the best cloud for the specific workload? How do you decide which application is a fit for a public cloud environment? How do you plan for a specific cloud (hybrid, private or public) in times of unpredictable load? How do you plan for maximizing utilization?

As with every other technology, CIOs will have to evolve their thinking on selecting the right approach to cloud. Every company has their own requirements and to get to the best fit cloud approach, the IT decision makers will have to ponder over the below points:



– Where does your organization stand with respect to cloud adoption?

– Type of cloud you have chosen for different applications?

– From a cloud perspective, what are some of the key challenges for you? (Migration, scalability, preventing cost overruns)

– How do you decide and plan to choose what’s the best cloud for the specific workload or application?

– What are some of the best practices you recommend from your cloud experience? Will be looking forward to your participation.



These points will be discussed at the Express Computer – HPE CIO roundtable.



We have a stellar lineup of CIOs participating in the panel:



– Japesh Jain, Head IT, IndiaInx

– V V Balaji Head – Business Technology Group, ICICI Bank

– Amit Saxena, Global Deputy Chief Technology Officer, SBI

– Rajendra Mhalsekar, Head – Wholesale Banking Technology- Innovation & Architecture, IDFC FIRST Bank

– Sarita Garg, ED – IT / BPR, Life Insurance Corporation

– G M Shenoy, CTO, NSE

– Jitendra Panchal, Vice President – Information Technology, Central Depository Services – India

– Rajesh Ram, GM – IT, Bank of India

– Kirti Patil, senior EVP& CTO, Kotal Life insurance Babu Thomas, Head – IT, Federal Bank – – Atul Kumar, Chief Information Officer, Syndicate Bank



The digital roundtable will be hosted virtually on 20th May 2020 from 3.30 pm – 5.30 pm.

