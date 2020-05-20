Leveraging Geo-spatial technology to effectively map the spread of COVID-19 to minimize its impact on business

Read Article

The spread of Covid-19 and impended lockdown has impacted the SMBs and large corporations alike. A downward trend is on the showcase across sectors be it manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, and Travel & Tourism ever since. With businesses trying to get their operations back on track, technology-backed solutions can be of great help. ‘Transerve Technologies’ through its offering ‘Transerve Online Stack (TOS)’ has come up with a solution to map Covid19 density zones using geospatial technology. This advanced solution works on Predictive Analysis and uses layers of geospatial data to track, monitor, analyze, and visually represent them into data stacks. These data stacks will help in route optimization in COVID positive zones that can further assist businesses in making statistically driven decisions.

Large and medium-sized retailers who are now eagerly waiting to re-open their stores are heavily dependent on geo-spatial datasets on deciding which outlets to open and which ones to not open. Similarly, large manufacturing companies are using geospatial data to analyze their suppliers’ catchment areas and effectively plan their sourcing strategies. Supply chain professionals across organizations and logistics companies are planning to extensively use geospatial data for the route optimization of their vehicles by avoiding the red zones. Moreover, analyzing data of existing health infrastructure and census data sets and mapping it to those infected can help policymakers and concerned authorities in identifying COVID19 containment zones. Similarly, such analysis can also estimate the load on each corona testing center and help health officials to set up more labs or increase or decrease the capacity of existing ones depending on population density and distance to the testing laboratory. With so many practical applications TOS is emerging to be a very effective tool for governments and corporates. TOS has been maintaining a Corona timeline and created interactive digital maps of all the districts in India, and color-coded them to map all the Covid19 related information.

Commenting on how ‘Transerve Online Stack’ works, Mr. Amarsh Chaturvedi, Co-Founder, Transerve and IIT-Kanpur alumnus said, “Keeping a tap on COVID19 contaminated zone is the need of the hour. Our Government is playing best on their part to keep the citizens safe from infection. It is very important for new-age entities like ours to support the Government and corporations by making the utmost use of our technology in order to deal with this global crisis. Transerve’s technologically advanced API based spatial platform serves as a single point database to access all the information related to COVID19 contaminated zones.

Mr. Ashwani Rawat, Co-Founder, Transerve and IIT-Kanpur alumnus said“With our platform, we aim at providing a helping hand to government authorities and corporates, so that the society can reap benefits on a larger scale. We are also publishing map visualizations on COVID19 related data released by Government sources from time-to-time in order to help the public in understanding the infection and its containment. The Maps published will be freely available for use by any organization globally.”

Transerve platform allows users to perform analysis on the web on real-time through intuitive process and save the results for later use. The platform provides the functionality to collect data using mobile devices, manage, analyze, and publish the geospatial data on the web in real-time.

