Month long Digital Technology Senate kickoff : In Week One, Pharma and Healthcare CIOs discuss COVID-19 and beyond

Read Article

With lakhs of people affected, the impact of the coronavirus has been deadly. In the process, this black swan event has completely altered our way of thinking and has forced organizations to bring about a change in the way they function. The world is now being forced to operate one of the largest Work from Home’ (WFH) experiments. For the next few months, every organization will be digital and will be forced to rethink their WFH policies and processes and the necessary technology infrastructure.

Understanding the need for being relevant in today’s times, Express Computer and CRN, India’s foremost business technology communities, have launched a month-long engagement-driven Virtual Conclave, called Digital Technology Senate. #DigitalTechnologySenate

Themed around “How India Inc. is fighting COVID-19: Innovation in Disruptive Times”, this virtual conclave will cover Healthcare & Pharma, BFSI, Education, and Retail, e-Commerce & QSR sectors and will be cumulatively attended by more than 20,000 people.

Under Healthcare & Pharma vertical, we will be broadly focusing on the following topics:

How technology is turning out to be the best bet for enabling early detection of the coronavirus disease and supporting remote/real-time monitoring

Leveraging teleconsultation/telemedicine to decongest healthcare facilities and mitigate the spread of pandemics like COVID-19

How AI & data analytics can be applied to combat health pandemic

How AI and ML-based technology can be used to assess huge volumes of data on healthcare, clinical trials and drug reviews from multiple sources

Role of AI in drug discoveries, vaccine development, and associated research

How pharma companies can utilize Big Data to accelerate drug discovery and development, predict health risk, and manage safety concern

Utilizing data analytics to capture patient information, scan health records, and keep a track on the performance of drugs in the clinical trial phases

The key speakers under the Healthcare & Pharma vertical include:

Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, CIO, Apollo Hospitals

Sreeji Gopinathan, Chief Information Officer, Lupin Limited

Mukesh Rathi, Vice President & CIO, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Prashant Singh, CIO, Max Healthcare

Rajesh Batra, EX- CIO, Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital

Anjani Kumar, CIO, Strides Pharma Science

Shuvankar Pramanick, CIO, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Jitendra Mishra, VP & Group CIO, Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Girish Kulkarni, Chairperson & Founding Board Member, CHIME India Chapter

Avadhut Parab, Global CIO, Wockhardt

Sanjay Moralwar, Group CIO, Cadila Health

Ganesh Ramachandran, Global CIO, Alkem Lab



The key partners/vendors participating in the discussions include:

Dhruva

Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic

SAP Concur

MongoDB

LogMeIn

NetApp

Hashtag – #DigitalTechnologySenate (Join the discussions and talks)

Website: https://www.technologysenate.com/ index.html

Pharma and healthcare track: https://www.technologysenate.com/ pharma/index.php

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]