‘Vehant Technologies’ Uses AI For Social Distancing, Face Mask And Vehicle Detection

At a time when the pandemic has been worrisome for people, this startup has a viable solution. Anoop G Prabhu, Co Founder & CTO, Vehant Technologies divulges more.

How do you think AI and ML have been driving changes in the tech space?

Technology has taken giant strides over the last few years, paving way for new innovations in every field. 3D and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning are some of the new technologies which are rapidly driving changes in many domains like Security and Surveillance, Smart city, health-care, defense, entertainment (VR), etc. We can see automated number plate reading system doing automated challans of speed violating vehicles, people without helmets being ticketed by AI/ML algorithms, automated camera systems which can turn on/off/change timing the traffic lights, driverless cars, and robots working in factories, which prove that intelligent machines are possible. I believe that there is some indication of grassroots level AI adoption today in India, yet the pace of innovation around establishing a comprehensive AI strategy for the future isn’t comparable to America or China today.

How is Vehant Technologies ensuring safety and security at one go?

Vehant Technologies, is committed to the idea of making the world a safer and secure place. We are a pioneer in Design, Development and manufacturing of Intelligent Security & Surveillance systems and Traffic enforcement & Management solution, using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technology. Artificial intelligence (AI) is clearly a growing force in the technology industry. AI is taking center stage and showing potential across a wide variety of industries. Our products are driven by AI/ML techniques. Artificial Intelligence is helping us add more value to our system in terms of performance/time/accuracy etc.

Could you enlighten us on your endeavours with COVID ANALYTICS and FebriEye?

We recently launched COVID ANALYTICS™- an AI-based intelligent analytics solution. COVID Analytics is an AI and Computer Vision-driven image analytics solution that caters to the Covid-19 related violations. Its artificial intelligence program detects violations like Face Mask Detection, Social Distance Detection, and Vehicle Movement Detection through Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) during movement restrictions imposed by the administrative authorities. This system can be deployed on the shop floors, construction sites, manufacturing units, traffic lights/junctions, airports, and business parks among others.

Vehant Technologies has also developed a thermal and vision camera- FebriEye, which not only measures forehead temperature but also, detects face-mask and social distancing violations. It generates an alarm in case of any deviations. A user-friendly interface allows monitoring and review of alerts generated by the system. The ability of FebriEye and COVID Analytics to detect, real-time report, store and retrieve when required are important functionalities that are required to prove the compliance of the same for any premise/city.

How do you think companies are fully equipped to providing solutions based on technology?

How technology affects us partly depends on whether it strengthens our relationships. As each new technology enters the scene, it has the potential to improve lives. But, in some cases, it also has the potential to negatively affect physical and emotional health.

The lockdown due to COVID-19 and mandatory social distancing has given the opportunity to many companies to come up with technological solutions. Using artificial intelligence, for example, researchers from all over the world are collaborating to create a prediction model for antiviral drugs that have a chance at battling Coronavirus. With the advancements in technology and the ability to quickly, reliably share information across the world can help lead to further discoveries and save countless lives.

What is the next technical advance to be expected from Vehant Technologies?

We intend to continue our position as a market leader in our UVSS range of products, grow our market share to around 30% in X-Ray business, also adding new xray scanning use cases for people and vehicles. We also intend to expand to South East Asia for smart city business, add new use cases on smart city and private AI-based analytics space, and retain 60% market share in smart city portfolio. In the long term we intend to be an 800-1000 crore, India MNC with a diversified portfolio of Indian made products in Security, surveillance, and Traffic management space across the world.

