Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Fintech market in India to touch US$ 31 billion in 2020: Amitabh Kant

BFSIIndustries
By PTI
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
0 0

FinTech market in India is likely to expand to US$ 31 billion in 2020, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said. Speaking at an event, he further said India is one of the fastest growing fintech markets globally. India is the only country in the world with over a billion mobile connections and biometrics, providing enough scope for penetration of fintech technology, Kant said.

“The Indian fintech ecosystem is the third largest in the globe. US$ 6 billion investments have already happened in fintech market in the country in the last 3-4 years. Fintech market in India is likely to expand to US$ 31 billion in 2020,” Kant said at the event organised by industry body Assocham.

He also said the government has played key role in building fintech startups in the country. Noting that unlike China where all data is owned by Alibaba, and the US where data is owned by Google and Facebook, Kant said, data in India is owned by the government.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

PTI
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link