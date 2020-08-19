Lakshmi Vilas Bank launches Lakshmi DigiGo instant savings account opening facility

Read Article

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), one of Tamil Nadu’s oldest private banks has launched Lakshmi DigiGo, a digital initiative to enable opening of savings account instantly. Lakshmi DigiGo is a savings account with select features, including internet and mobile Banking.

Opening a savings account during COVID 19 pandemic has been a hassle. Customers prefer banking online rather than visiting branches for transactions. Therefore, banking from home for basic needs like money transfer has become a preferred choice. In this regard LVB’s new initiative will help people to on-board themselves and avail the most required banking services instantly through the website. This can later be converted to a fully featured account, upon visiting the nearest LVB Branch. With Lakshmi DigiGo, customers can immediately start transacting their accounts.

S Sundar, Interim MD & CEO, LVB said, “We are happy to launch Lakshmi DigiGo that will help many people to open a savings accounts with LVB by a few steps. At LVB, we always believe that our customer’s needs should be attended to with utmost care, sincerity and interest. As a bank we are working towards bringing about digital solutions so that customers can make transactions from home without any hassle. It is our duty to ensure that all our customers are safe and enabled to avail our services from their fingertips.”

As a Lakshmi DigiGo customer, one can visit the nearest LVB Branch and convert his/her “Lakshmi DigiGo”, account to a fully featured regular account of choice and avail cheque book, debit card and a host of other facilities.

