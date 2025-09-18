Express Computer

Home  »  Industries  »  BFSI  »  SBI General Insurance launches biometric health scanning feature on mobile app

SBI General Insurance launches biometric health scanning feature on mobile app

BFSINews
By Express Computer
FTI Consulting launches Trusted Bharat Critical Infrastructure Protection Report
0 15

SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurance providers, has announced the launch of a unique biometric health scanning feature on its mobile app, reinforcing its focus on proactive wellness and digital empowerment. This innovation allows users to access vital health metrics through simple face and finger scans, offering a seamless and contactless approach to health monitoring.

Developed in collaboration with CarePlix, the feature leverages remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) technology, which extracts health data from a short video recording via the phone’s camera or a fingerprint scan. With this breakthrough, users can track key health indicators such as heart rate, blood pressure, respiration rate, body mass index (BMI), stress levels, body fat, and hydration — all without the need for sensors, needles, or complex devices.

Speaking on the launch, Shri Mohd. Arif Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, SBI General Insurance, said: “This innovative health scanning feature is a major step towards offering accessible health insights beyond traditional insurance. It reflects our vision of a digitally empowered, health-conscious society, equipping individuals to actively manage their well-being. By integrating proactive wellness with ease, this feature positions us at the forefront of the health insurance sector, where innovation and convenience merge seamlessly with everyday life.”

The feature is available to both existing and new customers, further enriching the insurer’s mobile platform. In addition to instant access to biometric insights, the app also offers discounts on standard lab tests through partner providers, extending value and encouraging regular health check-ups.

For SBI General Insurance, the launch represents a strategic milestone in its digital journey. By embedding real-time health tracking into its customer ecosystem, the company is going beyond traditional insurance to provide practical tools that promote healthier lifestyles. This approach aligns with the insurer’s broader mission of combining customer-centric innovation with wellness-focused services to build a healthier and more secure society.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image