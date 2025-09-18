SBI General Insurance launches biometric health scanning feature on mobile app

SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurance providers, has announced the launch of a unique biometric health scanning feature on its mobile app, reinforcing its focus on proactive wellness and digital empowerment. This innovation allows users to access vital health metrics through simple face and finger scans, offering a seamless and contactless approach to health monitoring.

Developed in collaboration with CarePlix, the feature leverages remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) technology, which extracts health data from a short video recording via the phone’s camera or a fingerprint scan. With this breakthrough, users can track key health indicators such as heart rate, blood pressure, respiration rate, body mass index (BMI), stress levels, body fat, and hydration — all without the need for sensors, needles, or complex devices.

Speaking on the launch, Shri Mohd. Arif Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, SBI General Insurance, said: “This innovative health scanning feature is a major step towards offering accessible health insights beyond traditional insurance. It reflects our vision of a digitally empowered, health-conscious society, equipping individuals to actively manage their well-being. By integrating proactive wellness with ease, this feature positions us at the forefront of the health insurance sector, where innovation and convenience merge seamlessly with everyday life.”

The feature is available to both existing and new customers, further enriching the insurer’s mobile platform. In addition to instant access to biometric insights, the app also offers discounts on standard lab tests through partner providers, extending value and encouraging regular health check-ups.

For SBI General Insurance, the launch represents a strategic milestone in its digital journey. By embedding real-time health tracking into its customer ecosystem, the company is going beyond traditional insurance to provide practical tools that promote healthier lifestyles. This approach aligns with the insurer’s broader mission of combining customer-centric innovation with wellness-focused services to build a healthier and more secure society.