Oracle AI agents help HR leaders boost workforce productivity and enhance performance management

Oracle announced new AI agents within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to help HR leaders optimise HR processes from hire to retire across their organisation. The new AI agents are being designed to enhance the employee experience, enable continuous performance management, and boost efficiency of HR leaders, recruiters, managers, and employees by automating end-to-end HR processes and supporting data-driven decision making.

“As organisations navigate increasing workforce complexity and growing employee expectations, HR leaders need technology that streamlines manual processes and enhances engagement,” said Chris Leone, executive vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. “The new AI agents to be embedded in Oracle Fusion Applications cover HR processes from hire to retire and this enables HR leaders to improve the employee experience, drive continuous performance management, automate time-consuming tasks, and help employees and managers focus on what truly matters—delivering impactful business outcomes.”

Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle AI agents are prebuilt with advanced security and natively integrated within Oracle Fusion Applications at no additional cost. Embedded within the existing workflows of a business, they help users operate faster and make better decisions. The new agents planned for Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), part of Oracle Fusion Applications, can help with:

Internal Mobility and Recruiting

Job Discovery Agent: Helps employees accelerate career growth. The agent can match employees with open opportunities based on their experience and interests, deliver insights on how qualified the employee is for the role, and share recommendations for how to stand out from other candidates.

Job Fit Advisor Agent: Helps employees find new internal roles that meet their career goals. The agent can deliver personalised job fit assessments to determine how well a given role aligns with an employee's background and career objectives. It can also deliver information around eligibility, policy guidance, and recommended learning courses to improve the fit assessment.

Interview Management Agent: Helps recruiters automate interview scheduling. The agent can coordinate availability, manage calendar invitations, resolve scheduling conflicts, and send reminders to both candidates and interviewers.

Career Development and Skills

Team Sync Advisor Agent: Helps employees and managers execute more effective meetings. The agent can submit weekly updates on employee performance progress, challenges, or requests and deliver an actionable summary of these updates with follow up questions to the manager to guide 1:1 check-ins.

Team Goals Assistant Agent: Helps managers set, track, and align team goals. The agent can pull from goal policies to help managers view, edit, and assign goals across their teams and provide nudges, status insights, and progress summaries.

Learning Tutor Agent: Helps employees improve skill building. The agent can answer questions about online training courses to help employees better understand and retain the material.

Talent Advisor Agent: Helps managers plan for employee promotions and career development. The agent can answer a manager's questions about their team members, leveraging data from goals, performance evaluations, check-ins, feedback, and recognitions to get an accurate view of employee performance and appropriate next steps for their career, such as promotions or pay raises.

Core HR

Employee Concierge Agent: Helps employees get employment-related answers quickly. The agent can assist with inquiries around compensation, benefits, leave, or payroll and help ensure each question is quickly and accurately directed to the most suitable agent on the team.

Manager Concierge Agent: Helps managers more effectively lead their teams. The agent can support inquiries around compensation, leave, talent management, and employment details and help ensure every question is efficiently routed to the appropriate agent, delivering timely, accurate, and relevant assistance for team management needs.

Positions Assistant Agent: Helps managers and HR leaders make more informed staffing decisions. The agent can evaluate organisational data and policies to provide insights on backfilling a vacancy, creating a new position, and determining the budget for necessary headcount.

