Express Computer


Home  »  Industries  »  Education  »  China bans mobile phone use in classrooms

China bans mobile phone use in classrooms

EducationMobilityNews
By IANS
0 7
Read Article

China’s primary and middle schools have introduced a ban on mobile phone use in classrooms, among wider efforts to protect students from internet and video game addiction, the Ministry of Education announced on Monday.

Primary and middle school students should not bring mobile phones into classrooms, Xinhua news agency quoted a circular issued by the Ministry as saying.

If students must have a mobile phone at school, a special request should be submitted to school authorities along with written consent from their guardians, said the Ministry.

Once the request has been approved, students should hand in their mobile phones to relevant school authorities upon arrival.

The phones will be kept together and should by no means be allowed into classrooms, according to the circular.

Further measures will be put in place by schools to better meet students’ needs in reaching their parents over the phone while on campus.

-IANS


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author
    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Virtual Data Summit

    Data Center & Infrastructure Digital Summit 2021

    Join India's Largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure & Attend live sessions by Data Domain Experts.
    REGISTER NOW
    close-link
    Attend India's largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure
    Register Now!
    close-image