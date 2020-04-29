Facebook to livestream a virtual graduation ceremony on May 15

Read Article

Social media giant Facebook has announced that it will celebrate this years graduating students in US with a livestreaming event on May 15. The virtual graduation event will honour students whose formal commencement ceremonies have been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The commencement address will be given by Oprah Winfrey. Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more, will share words of wisdom for the class of 2020. Miley Cyrus will do a special performance of her hit song, “The Climb.”

According to Facebook, the ceremony will acknowledge high schools and colleges in US by name, state by state, including photos and videos of the class of 2020 and messages from deans and principals across the country.

The video will be shared on Facebook Watch and available at facebook.com/facebookapp.

Highlights and more will be posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, and on contributors’ social media accounts.

Graduates can also host their own virtual graduation ceremony and party via Facebook, with special features including a virtual graduation hub, custom filters, family and friends celebrations enabled by Messenger Rooms, and more.

Instagram will also roll out new creative tools and features including a graduation countdown sticker, celebratory sticker pack, new AR effects, and a custom hashtag page for #Graduation2020.

