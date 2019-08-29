Infosys, Microsoft to offer solutions for digital shift

Global software majors Infosys and Microsoft have tied up to jointly offer new solutions to clients worldwide for accelerating their digital transformation.

“We have entered into a collaboration with Microsoft and JCI (Johnson Controls International) to deliver smart buildings and space solutions for accelerating the convergence of physical and digital infrastructure,” said the city-based IT behemoth in a statement here.

The US-based software product giant has named Infosys the ‘Microsoft 2019 global alliance SI (system integrator) partner of the year’ for demonstrating innovation, implementation of its technologies and delivering quality, the statement said.

Besides building solutions to vertical markets by optimizing energy, water consumption and improving space utilization, JCI delivers improvements to help customers achieve their goals.

“Our solutions will benefit from the latest technologies to improve the lifecycle of building construction, operations and user experiences of those managing and working in buildings,” the statement said.

According to the statement, as an integrator of smart space solutions, the partnership will create an ecosystem that fosters scale and speed and a desire to change the workspace by providing buildings that are safe, efficient and sustainable.

“Our partnership with Infosys using Microsoft platforms gives customers the power to make faster, intelligent data-driven decisions to run its buildings more safely, efficiently and sustainably, and will increase productivity of their occupants,” said JCI chairman and Chief Executive George Oliver in the statement.

JCI is also showcasing how Cloud and AI (artificial intelligence) can tap into data from physical spaces to drive better engagement with occupants and achieve new levels of efficiency and sustainability.

“Infosys and Microsoft have been strategic partners for years to help clients navigate their digital journey,” said software vendor president Ravi Kumar.

JCI is also transforming traditional building systems with services that merge the physical and digital worlds.

“Infosys and Microsoft are strengthening their joint go-to-market relationship with industry solutions focusing on cyber security, enterprise applications on Azure, Microsoft Business Applications and Data Analytics,” the statement added.

“We are working with Infosys and JCI to bring digital expertise, industry focus and a host of offerings across Azure, data, AI, digital IoT (Internet on Things) and business applications,” said Microsoft’s worldwide commercial business Vice-President Judson Althoff on the occasion.

