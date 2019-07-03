Nasscom announces global cloud computing challenge

To develop a sustainable workforce for disruptive technologies, IT industry”s apex body Nasscom has announced that it is organising ”WorldSkills India’s International Cloud Computing Challenge 2019” in partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Intended to reflect upon areas including Cloud computing, exchange ideas and technical know-how of the IT industry, the four-day competition would commence on July 2 and end on July 6, Nasscom said in a statement.

Ten countries including India are participating in the competition, along with New Zealand, Belgium, Japan, China, South Korea, Russia, Oman and Ireland.

“With this growing demand for skilled talent, we are confident that the initiative will not only help re-engineer education and but also make the workforce skilled and future-ready,” said Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom.

The finalists would further compete in the 45th “WorldSkills International Competition 2019”, to be held in Kazan, Russia in August this year.

“WorldSkills India” is an NSDC initiative launched in 2011 to provide a platform to the youth, along with industries and educators to compete, experience, learn and develop key professional skill sets required for Industry 4.0.

According to NASSCOM, Cloud computing has democratised access to technology and in the Asia-Pacific region, India stands second only to China, as the largest and fastest-growing cloud services market.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]