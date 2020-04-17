ServiceNow makes no layoff pledge for 2020

Read Article

Leading digital workflow company ServiceNow has announced to protect the jobs of its 11,000-plus global workforce through 2020 despite the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it expects to keep hiring for new jobs worldwide this year and aims continue to protect the jobs and salaries of its staffs and contractors who are not working while the offices remain closed.

“We want our employees focused on supporting our customers, not worried about their own jobs. We are committed to no layoffs for 2020. We are continuing to hire worldwide,” Bill McDermott, CEO of ServiceNow, said in a statement.

The company expects to create and fill more than 1,000 new jobs in the U.S., and more worldwide, by the end of 2020.

Additionally, this summer the company will welcome approximately 360 college interns from around the world to work across its business.

ServiceNow’s employees worldwide have been working from home since mid-March and expect to continue to do so until June 1.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]