AYUSH Minister launches e-AUSHADHI portal for online licensing of medicines

This portal will aid the licensing authority, manufactures and consumers, as it will provide real time information of the licensed manufactures and their products, cancelled and spurious drugs, contact details of the concerned authority for specific grievances

By Express Computer
Minister of State (IC) for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik has launched the e-AUSHADHI portal for online licensing of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and homoeopathy drugs and related matters at New Delhi. Naik said that e-AUSHADHI portal is intended for increased transparency, improved information management facility, improved data usability and increased accountability.

The minister informed that timelines will be fixed for processing of application through this portal with SMS and e-mail status updates at each step of the process. He said, “Such an initiative of the Ministry of AYUSH is a reflection of our government’s commitment towards e-governance, ease of doing business and Make in India.”

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, said, “The ministry endeavours to come out with new initiatives and solutions to address the problems faced by practitioners, manufactures and consumers of AYUSH medicines. In this direction, this new e-portal is an acronym for Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy Automated Drug Help Initiative.”

He further added that this portal will aid the licensing authority, manufactures and consumers, as it will provide real time information of the licensed manufactures and their products, cancelled and spurious drugs, contact details of the concerned authority for specific grievances.


