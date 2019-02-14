Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Manish Sisodia launches web portal of Delhi Archives

By PTI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has launched a web portal of Delhi Archives where people can get archival records of more than 200 years. According to the government, Delhi Archives is a custodian of records of the Delhi Government and was established in 1972 with the sole aim to preserve the archival heritage of the historic city.

The government issued a statement, saying four crore pages of records are being digitised and microfilmed and would be uploaded on the website of the department within a span of 30 months for access of the public.

Till date, more than 1.60 crore pages of records have been digitised, out of which, approximately 60 lakh pages have been uploaded, it stated. The main objective of this project is to facilitate the access of archival and property records of more than 200 years to the general public and research scholars, it stated. Anyone can access these records through dedicated portal by registering his/her credentials on http://archives.delhi.gov.in/abhilekh.

Sisodia said this would not only facilitate the users, but also give a long life to the records.


