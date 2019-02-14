Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Maharashtra traffic police start digitalising challan system

MobilityeGov WatchInternet
By PTI
14

The traffic police in Maharashtra have started digitalising the ‘challan’ (fine) system. The first phase of the ‘One State One e-challan’ initiative is being rolled out in commissionerates of Mumbai, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the traffic police said in a press note.

Other parts of the state would be covered in the next phase, it said. Under the scheme, a person who has been ‘challanned’ can pay the fine on ‘mahatrafficechallan.gov.in’, the note said.

The traffic police is also going to launch new mobile apps. While its app MumTrafficApp for Mumbai is available on Android and IOS platforms, MahaTrafficApp for the rest of the state would be rolled out soon.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

PTI
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link

  IT Salary Trends India

    Download this free report e-Book and learn:
1. IT salary structures in India
2. Transformation in IT Industry
3. Skills in Demand
4. CIO/CTO Salaries
DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE COPY
Powered by Convert Plus
Close