DTC launches mobile app for complaint registration

DTC commuters can now register their complaints through their smartphones with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot launching a mobile application for the same. After launching the app ‘DTC’, developed by Volkswagen, Gahlot said it would now be easy for commuters to take up their grievances with higher authorities in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

As per the plan, the state-owned transport corporation will go digital in phased manner, which also includes modernisation of bus depots, and the mobile application is the part of the first phase, he said.

Until now, for registering their complaints commuters have to call DTC’s central helpline number or Delhi government’s Public Grievances Monitoring System (PGMS) portal.

The minister said commuters can also check the status of their complaints on their phones.

“As soon as the complaint is lodged through the DTC app, it will directly send an alert to the concerned depot manager. After receiving the complaint, immediate action will be taken and the complainant will be informed about the action taken by authorities,” an official said

In the coming days, routes and other information will also be added in the mobile app, which will be certainly very helpful for commuters, DTC Managing Director Manoj Kumar said.

Commuters can download ‘DTC’ app having green logo of the corporation on their Android phones.

People wanting to use the app will have to register by login their phone numbers and they will get an OTP to verify it, thereafter, they can lodge their complaints.

According to the official, there are 3,882 DTC buses and of these, 3,781 are low floor buses.

