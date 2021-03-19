Galaktic, the AI enabled search engine for brands, launched

Read Article

For a person who makes online searches frequently, finding what you need after seeing everything that you don’t across several web pages shouldn’t be the case. What’s the point in finding the search result in 0.64 seconds then? The next 10 to 20 minutes get wasted browsing unwanted content anyway. Can this approach retain customers and users? Well, this is what is now set to change with the launch of the on-premise Galaktic search engine in India and its highly personalized, AI-driven approach.

The platform has on-boarded brands across various sectors including Square Yards (Real Estate), Tasaasia (Edu-Tech), Stockal (BFSI), and a leading business house building a marketplace for steel products. Galaktic has successfully increased the traffic of such clients by five times using its unconventional approach. It has further augmented the average time spent by visitors and search queries for the brands by 60% and 55% respectively. Galaktic plans to extend its reach to other industries including OTT (Over-the-top), Retail, Travel aggregator, Food aggregator, Online Classifieds, and Job Search Portals shortly.

The AI-powered on-premise platform builds on its site search technology that offers personalized search results. It is specifically designed to use Machine Learning that enables websites and mobile apps to deliver highly personalized search results, wherein the discovery of the relevant content is quicker than the usual approach. Galaktic is effective across multiple industries including BFSI, real estate, edu-tech retail, healthcare, news & broadcasting, fashion, and home alongside other e-commerce categories. It also comes equipped with multilingual capabilities that make it compatible across the globe. The state-of-the-art, on-premise solution addresses the key challenges that most search engines and e-commerce websites face while providing an engaging visitor experience.

The Galaktic suite works to enable e-commerce businesses to deliver results for natural language queries. This is accomplished via a library that contains thousands of natural language phrases. It works to continually optimize a website’s search functionality by leveraging a visitor’s past preferences as well as real-time interpretations of their current actions on the website. Some features of Galaktic include Predictive Suggest, Personalized Recommendations, Search Optimizations, Dynamic Filters, and Geolocation that cater to the needs of several industries.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Anirudha Khopade, CEO, Galaktic, said, “The launch of Galaktic in India has catapulted us into the future of search technologies that are natural language friendly, AI-powered, and driven by personalized recommendations based on visitor actions and intent. Galaktic is an affordable tool that can leverage the advanced off-the-shelf capabilities to increase visitor engagement. We are extremely optimistic about the effective changes that Galaktic will bring in terms of personalized search results and an overall engaging experience, especially in the e-commerce space. Most important the solution comes as SaaS based and even On-premise hosted for industries which are sensitive towards their consumer data”. The platform is also equipped to handle Multilingual Search, Voice-based Search, Image-based Search, and IoT (Internet of things)-based Search.

